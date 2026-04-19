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Dean Ashton has revealed he can sense a disconnect between the Newcastle United fans and Eddie Howe developing, after the Magpies lost again.

Howe lost Alexander Isak to Liverpool in the summer transfer window, but splashed the cash to replace him with Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa.

He has also made other big money buys including Anthony Elanga and Jacob Ramsey in a bid to kick on the side’s development, building on Champions League qualification and the EFL Cup win.

This season Newcastle have gone backwards at an alarming rate though and a 2-1 home loss at the hands of Bournemouth on Saturday has left them just 14th in the Premier League table.

Securing any form of European football now looks unlikely for Newcastle and Ashton feels the weakness of the recruitment is now being seen.

While the former Premier League star acknowledged that the fans were singing Howe’s name, he does sense a bit of a disconnect starting to appear amid regular defeats at home.

Ashton said on talkSPORT (18th April, 17:30): “The supporters were singing his name, but when you start losing as many games as they have done at St James’, I think that’s a big, big warning.

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“Recruitment this season has shown if you don’t get it right, just how fragile that position can be as a manager.

“Because all of a sudden he’s not playing those players that were brought in and not getting the performances and results.

“The pressure has mounted and, I don’t think they will, but they’ve got this kind of feel about it, as if he has kind of run the race at Newcastle.

“I hope it’s not going to end that way, but it’s got that feel.

“I’ve been there a couple of times and there is a little disconnect starting.”

Matters do not get any easier for Newcastle as they face a trip to take on Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium next weekend.

Howe will want to go again in the summer to reshape the squad, though it has been suggested if he feels the fans have turned on him then he will walk away.

There are also questions over whether PIF spending cuts in Saudi Arabian football might spread to St James’ Park.