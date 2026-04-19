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Presenter Adrian Durham has hailed the Leeds United fans for the atmosphere they created at Elland Road in the Wolves game, dubbing it ‘so Premier League’.

Daniel Farke’s side had a comfortable afternoon’s work against Wolves as they eased to a 3-0 win, with a late penalty from Dominic Calvert-Lewin putting the finishing touches to the home victory.

Following on from an impressive win away at Manchester United, Leeds are now all but sure of survival in the Premier League for another another season.

There is a real feel-good factor at Elland Road, helped too by progress into the FA Cup semi-final which has guaranteed a trip to Wembley for the Leeds faithful.

Nearly 37,000 fans packed into Elland Road for the Wolves game and the atmosphere on display caught the attention of Durham.

He dubbed the win over Wolves ‘really important’ and believes the atmosphere on display was ‘so Premier League’.

Durham said on talkSPORT (18th April, 17:09): “Big, big win in more ways than one for Leeds United.

Result Competition Chelsea 2-2 Leeds United Premier League Leeds United 3-1 Chelsea Premier League Chelsea 3-2 Leeds United FA Cup Chelsea 1-0 Leeds United Premier League Last four Leeds United-Chelsea meetings

“It sounded like a really important win, which we know, they are nine points clear of the bottom three.

“But the atmosphere there was so Premier League as well.”

Leeds have a midweek clash against Bournemouth to come next, but the real attention will be focused on next weekend’s FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea.

The Whites will start as underdogs in the tie, but one club legend believes that they can make use of greater unity in comparison to Chelsea.

Leeds will need Calvert-Lewin to continue his good form and the striker has admitted he is relishing the chance to get on the Wembley turf for a club side.

He is likely to start if fit, with a former Leeds defender dubbing him on a different level to fellow striker Lukas Nmecha.

Farke could well rest Calvert-Lewin for the clash against the Cherries to keep him fresh and fit for Wembley.