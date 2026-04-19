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Former Tottenham Hotspur talent Junior Nkeng is pleased to see Mikey Moore doing well on loan at Rangers and admits he has good memories of his time at Spurs.

Barcelona-born winger Nkeng moved to England when he was young and linked up with Tottenham’s academy to further his development.

He turned out with Moore within Spurs’ youth ranks and remained with the north London club until joining AFC Wimbledon in 2021.

He has since progressed into Wimbledon’s youth team, playing for the Wombles in League One this season.

Nkeng has fond memories of his time at Tottenham and admits that representing Spurs in youth tournaments abroad was a real highlight.

The winger turned out with Moore at Tottenham and he is pleased to see how well the attacker is doing on loan at Rangers this season.

Moore is highly regarded at Tottenham and will be looking to catch the eye of Roberto De Zerbi over the course of pre-season this summer.

Loan club Level Kingstonian Isthmian League South Central Chelmsford City National League South Chatham Town Isthmian League Premier Loan spells Junior Nkeng has had

Nkeng said via Wimbledon’s official site: “After Brentford I was a trialist at Tottenham and they eventually signed me. I was there for about five or six years, playing as a No. 9 and scoring loads of goals.

“I had some good memories there, but the standout one was when I had a mini-European tournament in Germany and the Czech Republic.

“I forgot what season this was, but I was the top goal scorer in that competition. I scored against the likes of Bayern Munich, FC Porto, teams like that.

“I was so happy and it was the first time I felt like I’d really accomplished something in football.

“Mikey Moore was in my age group during those tournaments when I was at Tottenham, he’s doing great on loan for Rangers right now.”

Moore had a tough start to life at Rangers, with questions asked over whether he should be starting games, but he has flourished in recent months.

The Tottenham talent insisted he did not consider an early return to Spurs this season, while one former Rangers star is now convinced that if the Gers are to win the Scottish Premiership title then he will have a big part to play in it.

Nkeng has some way to go to get back up to the level that Moore is operating at, but at the age of 18 he still has ample time to do so.