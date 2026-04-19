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Questions have arisen over whether Eintracht Frankfurt will be able to negotiate a lower fee for Arnaud Kalimuendo with Nottingham Forest, given how well the French forward is performing.

Evangelos Marinakis backed Nottingham Forest to bring in a host of new attacking players last summer following a superb campaign in the Premier League.

Ligue 1 outfit Rennes accepted a substantial bid from the City Ground club, who beat a number of interested sides to his signature.

Fellow Premier League outfit Leeds United, who got promoted to the top-flight this term, were keen, but the ex-Paris Saint-Germain star did not fancy a move to Elland Road.

Kalimuendo made a slow start at the City Ground amid Nottingham Forest’s struggles in the Premier League.

One Nottingham Forest legend gave the French forward pointers and he did score twice in the Europa League for the English club.

However, after failing to start a single league game in the first half of the campaign, Forest loaned him out to Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt.

Scored against Werder Bremen (A) Hoffenheim (H) Bayern Munich (A) Heidenheim (H) 1. FC Koln (H) Wolfsburg (A) Goals Arnaud Kalimuendo has scored in the Bundesliga

The 24-year-old versatile forward has been impressive at Die Adler, who have an option to buy the ex-France Under-21 international.

However, his £23.5m option to buy has been deemed too high for the Bundesliga club, who are keen to sign him permanently.

And according to German daily Bild (via TZ), it is uncertain if Die Adler will be able to renegotiate his option to buy because of his impressive performances in Germany.

Kalimuendo has scored six goals and provided an assist in 15 Bundesliga games and is considered a key player in Albert Riera’s set-up.

Eintracht Frankfurt are believed to have a contract ready for the Forest on-loan striker, but first, they will need an agreement with the Premier League club for the Frenchman.

However, it is too early to say if Riera’s side will be able to afford Kalimuendo or not.

If Kalimuendo ends the season on a positive note at Eintracht Frankfurt, Nottingham Forest will feel they can acquire a higher transfer fee for the ex-PSG man.

There also remains the possibility that he could rekindle his Tricky Trees career with a positive pre-season over the summer.