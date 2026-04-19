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Fixture: Everton vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

David Moyes has selected his Everton lineup vs Liverpool for this afternoon’s first Merseyside derby at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, in the Premier League.

Moyes knows his side have a chance to bring European football to the Hill Dickinson next season and has been clear that is very much in his thoughts.

There are also added reasons to want to win this afternoon’s derby, with a first derby win at the ground and keeping hopes of finishing higher than Liverpool this season very much alive.

If Everton can see off Liverpool, who have been warned of a real battle in the fixture, then they will move to just two points behind the Reds in the Premier League table.

Remarkably, it would also put them within reach of the top five Champions League spots in what it still a tightly congested race for the European places.

Moyes is hoping that home advantage and the power of the new stadium can make a decisive contribution in today’s clash.

The Toffees have Charly Alcaraz back and available to be picked today, though Jack Grealish is still out of action.

It remains to be seen whether Tyrique George can make an impact today, amid the loan star having only limited chances, but being backed by an Everton team-mate.

Jordan Pickford is in goal in the Everton lineup vs Liverpool today, while in defence Moyes picks Jake O’Brien, James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite and Vitaliy Mykolenko.

The engine room sees Moyes pick James Garner and Idrissa Gueye, while Dwight McNeil, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Iliman Ndiaye support Beto.

Moyes may need to shake up his Everton lineup vs Liverpool at some point in the game and his options off the bench today include Charly Alcaraz and Thierno Barry.

Everton Lineup vs Liverpool

Pickford, O’Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Garner, Gueye, McNeil, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye, Beto

Substitutes: Travers, Patterson, Keane, Barry, George, Dibling, Alcaraz, Rohl, Iroegbunam