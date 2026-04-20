Euan Cherry/Getty Images

Burnley scouted Rangers target Jens Hjerto-Dahl at the weekend as Tromso took on Sarpsborg in the Norwegian top flight.

The Norwegian talent began his career at Tromso and progressed through the club’s youth system.

The central midfielder made his Tromso debut three years ago against Ham Kam and has established himself as a key player at the Romssa Arena.

Hjerto-Dahl has 93 senior appearances for the Eliteserien table-toppers, who have started the new season very brightly, to his name.

The 20-year-old central midfielder has made a blistering start to the current campaign, as he has scored four goals and provided one assist in five league appearances.

The Norway Under-21 international’s performances at Tromso have gained significant traction, as multiple European clubs are keeping an eye on him.

Hjerto-Dahl rejected a lucrative offer from Turkish giants Besiktas, and is currently on the Glasgow giants Rangers’ wish list for the summer transfer window, as Danny Rohl looks to keep strengthening.

Game Competition Sandefjord (H) Eliteserien Brann (H) Eliteserien Start (A) Eliteserien Tromso’s next three games

Another Nordic midfielder, in the shape of Silas Andersen, is also a Rangers target, but the Gers are facing substantial competition for the Hacken midfielder.

The race is no more straightforward for Hjerto-Dahl either, with sides checking in on his performances this weekend.

According to Norwegian outlet iTromso, Burnley watched him in action against Sarpsborg, along with Italian side Udinese and French outfit Saint-Etienne.

Hjerto-Dahl provided the key assist against Sarpsborg, which saw Tromso pick up a crucial win to help them stay at the top of the Norwegian top-flight.

Rangers were able to bring in Tochi Chukwuani in the winter window to beef up their midfield options, and his performances, alongside his willingness to advance the ball, have been lauded.

Switching to Ibrox could be an attractive proposition for Hjerto-Dahl, but if Burnley put in a solid proposal, they could make a compelling case to move to England instead.

Tromso extended Hjerto-Dahl’s contract only two months ago, which ensures his stay until the summer of 2029, but that could be changed with a lucrative offer.

Rangers are currently only a point off league leaders Hearts, while Burnley are set for a season in the Championship; It remains to be seen if the young Norwegian will fancy a switch to the UK in the summer window.