“It works.

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Former Leeds United attacker Jermaine Beckford has praised Daniel Farke for his squad set-up, suggesting the bench is strong enough for fringe players to step in and replace fatigued starters without a drop in standards.

Leeds are coming off a commanding 3-0 win at Elland Road against Wolves, a result that has moved them eight points clear of the relegation zone.

With a clash with Bournemouth in midweek and an FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea on Sunday, Farke’s side face a demanding week of three matches, a rhythm they are accustomed to after last season’s Championship-winning campaign.

After a difficult start to the season that left them in the relegation places in November, Leeds turned a corner, going unbeaten in December and suffering just four defeats in 2026 so far.

The resurgence has drawn praise from a former Leeds boss, who highlighted the squad’s commitment and impact in grinding out results this season, while a club legend has also insisted the Elland Road outfit deserve greater recognition for their second-half campaign.

Beckford highlighted the importance of squad depth, noting that the Whites have capable bench options ready to step in when regular starters begin to feel the strain of a busy fixture schedule.

He also lauded Farke’s highly individualised training and recovery structure, with players being withdrawn and moved into recovery work in case they show signs of fatigue.

Game Competition Bournemouth (A) Premier League Chelsea (N) FA Cup Burnley (H) Premier League Leeds United’s next three games

The 42-year-old further pointed to Joe Rodon and Ethan Ampadu, highlighting their consistency, and noting that despite being mainstays in the starting line-up, they have continued to look sharp throughout the season.

Beckford said on LUTV (14:40): “And we’ve got great reserve players, players on the bench that will be good enough to come in to replace some of the players that will be starting to feel a little bit fatigued if they’re playing quite a few games in not so many days, back to back.

“But you look at the way Daniel Farke sets his teams up in terms of the recovery days, the recovery times, the training schedules that he puts the boys through, it’s fantastic.

“It works.

“You know, it’s a lot of individual stuff, individual-based stuff, so if he sees one player starting to flag and wear down a little bit more than another one, he’ll drag that player out, get them into a recovery zone.”

“And that’s how he’s been able to get all of these players, Joe Rodon especially, obviously we saw him come off the bench today, but players like him and Ethan Ampadu who’ve been able to play so, so many minutes of every single game this season and still look fresh, still look fit.”

Farke has also been credited as the key figure behind several of Leeds’ successful transfer dealings since his arrival at Elland Road.

Unbeaten against Chelsea this season, and with breathing space now established above the relegation zone, the Whites can turn their full attention to their FA Cup semi-final showdown on Sunday, where they will aim to reach the final by overcoming the Blues for the first time in the competition’s history.

However before the showdown, Leeds face a testing trip to the Vitality Stadium to take on Bournemouth on Wednesday evening.