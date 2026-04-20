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Leeds United talent Harry Gray has been hailed as the ‘best player on the pitch’ during Rotherham United’s win over Leyton Orient in League One on Saturday.

Gray has scored three goals in 17 appearances in League One for Rotherham, featuring as a striker, left winger, and at times a left midfielder.

The 17-year-old arrived at the New York in the second half of the season from Leeds on loan and has impressed Whites boss Daniel Farke with his performances with the Millers.

Rotherham have been relegated from League One to League Two, but secured a 2-0 consolation victory against Leyton Orient on Saturday.

In the 24th minute, Gray opened the scoring for the Millers and then Sam Nombe doubled the visitors’ advantage with a strike in the 73rd minute.

Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens claimed that Rotherham deserved the win and the young kids showed appetite, enthusiasm, and were able to shrug off the Millers’ bad experiences this season.

The O’s boss praised Gray for his outstanding performance and labelled him the best player on the pitch, alongside several other young players from Rotherham.

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Wellens said via Leyton Orient’s media (0:19): “They fully deserved the win.

“They picked four or five young kids that are coming into the team and I thought they showed an appetite to play and enthusiasm and tempo to be on the ball.

“Obviously, because they have not been scarred by what has happened with Rotherham this season.

“They gave them a fresh output, impetus, and I thought their young kid, I thought Gray was outstanding.

“He was the best player on the pitch.

“But I thought some of their young kids were the best players on the pitch as well.”

Gray has played 1,497 minutes in League One this season since his arrival and former Rotherham manager Matt Hamshaw claimed the 17-year-old will become a top player.

So far, Gary has made 40 appearances for Leeds United Under-18 and Under-21 sides, scoring 23 goals and chipping in with two assists.

Gray made his senior debut in the Championship against Stoke City and manager Farke has previously stated that the Whites are keen to build around the 17-year-old in the future.

Another loan could be on the cards for Gray next season as stepping up from League One to the Premier League may be too big an ask.