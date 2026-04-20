Richard Keys has dismissed Roberto De Zerbi’s claim that Tottenham Hotspur can win all of their remaining five Premier League games and feels Spurs never learn.

The problems continued to mount at the weekend for Tottenham, who, despite leading twice, failed to win the game against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, eventually settling for a 2-2 draw.

To make matters worse for Tottenham, they saw relegation rivals Leeds United and Nottingham Forest both win their respective games.

Dutch journalist Marcel van der Kraan has already expressed his concern about seeing two Dutch internationals playing in the Championship next season, one of whom was on the scoresheet for the London team at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Keys was critical of the celebrations following Tottenham’s second goal from Xavi Simons, insisting that it should have been a moment of calm and not those wild celebrations with everybody ‘leaping into the crowd’.

He is paying no heed to words from De Zerbi about Tottenham being able to win all their remaining games and reminded the Italian they have only won seven all season long.

Keys wrote on his blog: “De Zerbi argues they can win their last five.

“No they can’t. They’ve only won seven all season.

Country Italy Romania Ukraine France England Countries Roberto De Zerbi has coached or played in

“You just knew what was going to happen when they over-celebrated Simons’ goal.

“It was too soon for what followed – shirts off and everybody leaping into the crowd. That was the moment for calm.

“At that moment nothing had been achieved and, of course, they went on to throw away two massive points.

“They never learn.”

Spurs now have what will be seen as an easier fixture against Wolves on Saturday, one they will hope to get something out of and then get themselves going until the end of the season.

They have got some of their long-term injury absentees, such as James Maddison, Archie Gray, Rodrigo Bentancur and Lucas Bergvall, back from injury and will hope that their inclusion will help them stage a comeback.

De Zerbi has stressed that he sees mentality as key and issued a warning to his Tottenham players over what is a non-negotiable to play for him.