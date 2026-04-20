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Fixture: Crystal Palace vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Nuno Espirito Santo has picked his West Ham lineup vs Crystal Palace for this evening’s Premier League clash at Selhurst Park.

The West Ham boss will have seen Tottenham Hotspur drop points at the weekend to only reinforce how key it is that the Hammers take all three points from this evening’s encounter.

With Leeds United having picked up back to back wins, worrying their relegation rivals, and Nottingham Forest winning on Sunday, the line is a tight one for West Ham to walk.

West Ham have their own improvements under Nuno to boast of though and attacker Pablo feels he is growing in understanding with striker Taty Castellanos.

Goalkeeper Mads Hermansen is also steeled for tonight’s game and believes the Hammers will need to keep calm heads.

Crystal Palace have little to play for in the Premier League and are likely to be more focused on securing European glory in the Conference League.

The Eagles did though beat West Ham 2-1 in the earlier meeting between the two teams in the Premier League this season.

Mads Hermansen is in goal in the West Ham lineup vs Crystal Palace tonight, while at the back Nuno goes with Kyle Walker-Peters, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Axel Disasi and El Hadji Malick Diouf.

Midfield will be a key battleground tonight and West Ham have Mateus Fernandes and Tomas Soucek in there, while Jarrod Bowen and Crysencio Summerville support Pablo and Taty Castellanos.

If Nuno needs to shake up his West Ham lineup vs Crystal Palace he can use his substitutes, where options include Callum Wilson and Adama Traore.

West Ham Lineup vs Crystal Palace

Hermansen, Walker-Peters, Mavropanos, Disasi, Diouf, Fernandes, Soucek, Summerville, Bowen, Pablo, Castellanos

Substitutes: Areola, Wilson, Traore, Todibo, Wan-Bissaka, Magassa, Scarles, Potts, Kante