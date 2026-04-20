Joern Pollex/Getty Images

Hamburg star defender Luka Vuskovic, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, is set for an extended spell on the sidelines after sustaining a knee injury now believed to be more serious than initially feared.

In 2023, fending off interest from top European clubs, Spurs struck a deal to sign the teenager and bring him to north London in 2025, and upon his arrival last summer he was immediately loaned out to Hamburg until the end of the season after making it clear he was keen on a move there.

His older brother, Mario Vuskovic, is on the books at the German club and pushed for the move to unite, though he remains sidelined until November due to a doping ban, by which time Spurs are expected to want the youngster at N17.

Vuskovic has surpassed expectations with Die Rothosen, making 27 appearances at the heart of the defence and even chipping in with five goals, with HSV keen to extend his stay but rating their chances at less than one per cent.

The Croat suffered a knee injury in training two and a half weeks ago and has since missed back-to-back games, including the 4-0 defeat to Stuttgart where Hamburg were exposed defensively, and Saturday’s 3-1 loss to Werder Bremen in the Nordderby.

According to German daily Bild, the Tottenham loanee is now unlikely to return next week, with the injury appearing more serious than initially feared.

Now will mark his third week on the sidelines, with the defender seemingly not even training individually and now a doubt for Saturday’s clash at the Volksparkstadion, where Die Rothosen face fifth-placed Hoffenheim.

Loanee On loan from Giorgi Gocholeishvili Shakhtar Donetsk Damion Downs Southampton Fabio Vieira Arsenal Albert Gronbaek Rennes Philip Otele Basel Luka Vuskovic Tottenham Hotspur Hamburg’s loan stars

Vuskovic continues to attract interest, with his agent’s links to the Barcelona’s club president putting him on their radar should Andreas Christensen fail to extend his stay at the Camp Nou.

Bayern Munich are also monitoring the highly rated teenager, though Vuskovic is understood to be aware that regular game time could prove difficult if he were to move to Munich.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are locked in a relegation scrap, sitting 18th and needing two points to reach safety, with 17th-placed West Ham holding a game in hand.

With one former Premier League star questioning the side’s mental resilience to pull clear, and another praising the resolve of their relegation rivals while pointing to disarray within the Spurs camp, a significant challenge lies ahead with five games remaining.

It remains to be seen which league Vuskovic’s parent club will be in next season, a factor that could shape the decision to recall him or allow the 19-year-old to continue his development at Hamburg.