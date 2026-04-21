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Trabzonspor have accelerated their way towards signing Rangers and Wolves target, Silas Andersen, after receiving positive feedback from their scouting team.

Andersen joined Swedish club BK Hacken from Utrecht in 2025, signing a deal until the end of 2028.

His progress in Sweden has been such that the rumour mills have been in overdrive, beginning with links to Nottingham Forest and FC Copenhagen last summer.

In January, Andersen was a ‘top target’ for Rangers, with the Gers considered to be ‘leading the race’ for his signature.

A winter transfer was not forthcoming, as Hacken were said to have rebuffed offers from Rangers and Bundesliga side 1. FC Koln.

Wolves, in the meantime, have also joined the race for Andersen, with the Molineux club beginning preparations for the summer window, having long accepted their relegation fate.

Andersen extended his contract in March and saw Trabzonspor, who only wanted to pay half of Hacken’s €6m asking price, join his list of suitors.

Season Position 2024–25 2nd (Runners-up) 2023–24 2nd (Runners-up) 2022–23 2nd (Runners-up) 2021–22 2nd (Runners-up) 2020–21 1st (Champions) Rangers’ last five league finishes

The midfielder reiterated in early April that he and the club had planned on a summer transfer but that ‘we’ll have to see’ now as he was ‘still really happy and satisfied here’.

Koln were then said to be back in for Andersen last week, targeting the Dane as a replacement for the Celtic-linked Eric Martel.

In another twist to the race, Trabzonspor have now ‘accelerated negotiations with Hacken’, according to Turkish outlet Fotomac (via A Spor).

This development is said to be coming off the back of Trabzonspor receiving ‘positive feedback from the club’s technical staff’ following a ‘detailed report from their scouting team’.

It is unclear if Trabzonspor are now willing to match Hacken’s asking price, as they were said to be willing to offer only €3m in March.

Trabzonspor are third in the Turkish Super Lig and six points behind league leaders Galatasaray.

They might be able to offer Champions League football to any prospective signing if they can supplant Fenerbahce, whom they trail by two points.

It remains to be seen if Rangers, who are in a title race with the league set to resume after the split, or Wolves, whose relegation was confirmed after West Ham United drew on Monday, put in firm bids of their own soon.