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Rangers legend Barry Ferguson has insisted that he sees Nicolas Raskin as a complete midfielder rather than just a holding player.

The 25-year-old has been an essential part of the Gers squad since joining in 2023, but he was frozen out at the start of the campaign following a fallout with then boss Russell Martin.

He was later reintegrated into the squad and has since returned to playing a key role under Danny Rohl as Rangers push for the Scottish Premiership title.

Raskin’s natural position is as a defensive midfielder, but he has shown his versatility throughout his time at Ibrox, featuring in different midfield roles and adapting to various tactical demands while continuing to develop his all-round game.

Alongside his defensive duties, he has not shied away from contributing in attack, scoring six goals and registering nine assists this season for the Gers, the second-highest goal involvement tally in the squad.

Ferguson pointed to the midfielder’s strengths when operating on the front foot, highlighting how Raskin’s impact increases when he is given the freedom to push forward rather than being restricted to a deeper role.

He also underlined the importance of balance in midfield, noting that having Toni Chukwuani as a partner, who sits deeper, allows Raskin to express himself further up the pitch, where his running power and finishing ability come to the fore, leading him to view the Belgian as a complete midfielder.

Season Position 2024–25 2nd (Runners-up) 2023–24 2nd (Runners-up) 2022–23 2nd (Runners-up) 2021–22 2nd (Runners-up) 2020–21 1st (Champions) Rangers’ last five league finishes

Ferguson said on The Go Radio Football Show (3.56): “When he’s on the front foot, he is such a definite player and a much better player, in my opinion.

“Look, he can play the holding role, but I just think he brings so much to Rangers when he plays further forward.

“If you ask Nico, he does want to play that anchor role, but I’ve always said to him it’s fine playing there, and he can still go forward even in the so-called number six role.

“He has a partner beside him, Chukwuani, who likes to sit in there, and that gives Nico Raskin the freedom to go forward.

“He’s a very strong runner with the ball, very dangerous when he gets into the final third, and he’s a good finisher.

“I look at Nico as an all-round midfielder. I don’t see him as a modern-day No.6, No.8 or No.10, I see him as a complete midfielder.”

Recently, former boss Ian McCall also described the Belgian as a complete midfielder and expects potential interest from clubs in the upcoming summer window.

There were already moves for his signature last summer from Premier League clubs, but nothing materialised.

With just two years remaining on his contract at Ibrox, more clubs could be keeping tabs on him.

The Gers would be expected to demand a significant fee before considering any offers for the midfielder.

Before that, Rohl will be hoping Raskin continues his strong form in the remaining games as they prepare for the post-split fixtures in the Scottish Premiership, with just a one-point gap to table-toppers Hearts.