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Paris FC have been tipped to seriously look at triggering the option to buy in the loan of Burnley winger Luca Koleosho if he continues to impress in France.

The 21-year-old arrived at Burnley from Catalan side Espanyol in the 2023 summer transfer window, but a serious knee injury derailed his progress at Turf Moor.

Following a mixed campaign in the Championship with the Clarets last year, he moved back to Espanyol on loan at the start of this season, but due to limited game time in Spain, joined Paris FC on loan in the second half of the campaign.

The Italian forward has scored two goals in 14 appearances for Paris FC, mainly coming off the bench during the dying moments of matches and has only started twice.

Paris FC are currently tenth in Ligue 1, but with Koleosho in their side, even as a substitute, have only lost once in the last 12 fixtures.

The capital club have an option to buy Koleosho and, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, ‘there is no doubt’ that it could be triggered if he can continue his current performances.

With Burnley set to drop back to the the Championship, staying in Ligue 1 with Paris FC is sure to be something which will appeal to the winger.

Koleosho’s time at Burnley has not been easy, and in 2024, the Italian was close to joining Wolves, but ultimately, the deal fell through as the Clarets rejected a bid from the Old Gold.

Scored against Competition Nantes (A) Ligue 1 Monaco (H) Ligue 1 Luca Koleosho’s Paris FC goals this season

The Clarets forked out a fee of £2.6m plus add-ons to secure the services of the former Italy Under-21 international.

At Burnley, Koleosho has scored three goals and provided two assists in 45 matches, while playing in multiple positions in the forward line and occasionally in midfield as well.

Koleosho’s contract at Burnley runs until June 2029, but Paris FC can activate the option to buy clause, which they managed to include in the loan deal, to keep hold of him.

Paris FC currently sit in tenth spot in Ligue 1 and well away from being dragged into the relegation battle.

The last four games of the season will be crucial for the Italian forward and could play a huge role in his future, whether he will be staying at Paris FC or returning to Burnley.