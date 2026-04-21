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Bristol Rovers striker Promise Omochere has hailed his team-mate, Tottenham Hotspur out-on-loan star Yusuf Akhamrich, for his talent, describing him as “a joke” and backing him for a big future ahead.

Akhamrich, who came through the Spurs academy, joined Bristol Rovers in January on a six-month loan as part of his development to gain first-team experience.

The 19-year-old made an immediate impact for the Pirates, scoring a brace against Newport County on his first start, and was named the club’s Player of the Month for February.

Akhamrich has scored six goals and registered two assists in 17 League Two appearances, having played only 835 minutes for the club.

The Moroccan came off the bench against Tranmere Rovers on Saturday and scored the winning goal for the Gas, making it back-to-back goals in his last two matches despite not starting either game.

Omochere has been left impressed by the attacker’s quality, particularly highlighting how effortlessly he makes things look on the pitch, even in short cameos.

He also pointed to Akhamrich’s long-term potential, noting that the forward has the attributes to develop into a top player and build a strong career going forward.

Season Position 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th 2020–21 7th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

The 25-year-old told Bristol Rovers’ in house-media (9:03): “Oh my days. Yusuf, he’s a joke.

“When he scored, I just started laughing. How easy does he make it seem?

“He comes on for 10 minutes and sticks one in the bottom corner.

“Yusuf is a top player.

“He has a big future.

“Really excited to see how he progresses in his career.

“He’s a top player.”

After extending his contract last year, Akhamrich is tied down with Spurs until 2028.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side are in real danger of relegation in the Premier League, sitting just two points clear of survival, and while the Italian manager has claimed they can win all five of their remaining games, Richard Keys has dismissed that view.

If Spurs go down, it could open up an opportunity for Akhamrich to make his first-team breakthrough in the Championship next season.

The Moroccan has already been included in matchday squads for Tottenham in the Premier League and Champions League this season.

Akhamrich’s immediate focus will be to maintain his hot form at Bristol Rovers until the end of the season.