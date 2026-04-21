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Rangers star Bailey Rice is ‘open to options’ ahead of the summer transfer window amid interest from Ajax and Schalke, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Rice is rated as a promising midfielder, having come through the ranks of the Rangers academy and has made 16 senior appearances during his time at Glasgow.

However, the Scottish midfielder has struggled for game time this season and was also sidelined due to an injury, which has derailed his development at Ibrox.

The 19-year-old is out of contract this summer and could well move away from Rangers, unless they act to tie him down.

Currently, Rangers have Nicoas Raskin, Tochi Chukwuani, Connor Barron and Mohamed Diomande operating in the middle of the park, giving Danny Rohl ample options.

Already clubs are starting to sniff around Rice and there is interest from the Netherlands, where Ajax are keen, and Germany, where Schalke rate him.

Schalke have already made an offer of personal terms to Rice, who is claimed to be ‘open to options’ regarding his next step, while it is unclear how far Ajax’s interest has got.

Scotland level First cap Scotland Under-16s 2021 Scotland Under-17s 2021 Scotland Under-19s 2023 Scotland Under-21s 2025 Bailey Rice for Scotland

Under manager Rohl, Raskin has played the most minutes in the defensive midfielder position, notching up 4,039 minutes across all competitions this season.

The Belgium international has scored six goals and provided nine assists in 48 games, bossing midfield in almost all the games for Rangers after overcoming an initial fallout with Russell Martin.

Rice is currently in recovery following a knee problem after a training ground injury in November 2025 and has been out of the Rangers squad ever since.

Rangers had to battle Manchester City to secure Rice’s signature, with the midfielder’s potential noted early on.

If the Gers lose Rice this summer and he goes elsewhere and succeeds, there are sure to be questions asked about why the club failed to retain him.

Ajax currently sit just fifth in the Dutch Eredivisie and are at risk of missing out on a Champions League spot.

Schalke meanwhile sit top of the 2. Bundesliga and are on course to head up to the Bundesliga for next season.

The Ruhr giants have already begun to hunt for midfield reinforcements and are keen on Leeds United’s Ao Tanaka.