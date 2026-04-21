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Southampton are ‘closely monitoring’ the situation regarding 1. FC Heidenheim striker Christian Conteh, whose side are on the verge of getting relegated from the Bundesliga.

Following a poor start to the season under Will Still, Saints have staged a remarkable comeback and are currently well-placed to book a spot in the playoffs in the Championship.

Former EFL star Sam Parkin has given them backing to end the season strongly, which could ensure participation the Premier League next season.

Plans for the upcoming season have already kick-started at St Mary’s Stadium, though, with players being linked both in and out of the club.

Midfielder Caspar Jander is being linked with a move to German club Stuttgart, while Werder Bremen also have plans to convince the Saints to let go of loanee Yukinari Sugawara for a lower price.

Southampton boss Tonda Eckert will be heading into his first summer transfer window as Saints boss and will be keen to add to the squad.

Now Southampton are ‘closely monitoring’ the situation of Heidenheim striker Conteh, according to German outlet Fussball Transfers.

Club played for St Pauli Feyenoord Sandhausen Dordrecht Dynamo Dresden Osnabruck Eintracht Braunschweig Heidenheim Clubs Christian Conteh has played for

The 26-year-old, who is still new to the German club, having joined them only in January, is yet to score his first goal for the rock-bottom Bundesliga side.

However, during the first half of the season, he made seven goal contributions for second division side Eintracht Braunschweig.

Conteh could be hugely tempted by the prospect of switching to England with Southampton, though it is unclear how much Saints would have to pay for him.

Heidenheim forked out €1.5m to land the 26-year-old in the winter transfer window.

Most of Conteh’s game time as come at below top flight level, with spells in the Netherlands and Germany.

Whether he would be able to make the step up to the Premier League with Southampton and then make an impact remains to be seen.