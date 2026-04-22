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Fixture: Bournemouth vs Leeds United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 22nd April, 20:00 UK time

Leeds United visit Bournemouth tonight with the pressure beginning to come off in the Premier League after impressive back-to-back wins over Manchester United and Wolves.

While the Whites are breathing a lot more easily, Bournemouth’s push for a European spot is going to continue for the remaining games of the campaign. Andoni Iraola has been leaving his mark on a team who have kept losing key players at critical periods of time.

Antoine Semenyo, a player who had scored ten goals for the Cherries in the first half of the season, was sold in January as were Dean Huijsen and Milos Kerkez in the summer. Bournemouth have still managed to manufacture results, often getting the better of stronger opponents.

Standing ninth with 48 points, Bournemouth have beaten Newcastle United and leaders Arsenal in their last two games, besides also managing to draw against Manchester United.

It says a lot about their manager, who over the course of the last three years, has taken the club to newer heights.

Iraola has now confirmed that he will be leaving the club at the end of the season but getting them to Europe in his final season would cap off an impressive spell.

The Leeds United challenge on their way towards achieving something special, can hardly be taken for granted though.

Bournemouth are appointing Marco Rose to take over from Iraola and he has received the blessing of Leeds boss Daniel Farke.

Leeds could be set for an historic season as they look poised to survive and are through to the FA Cup semi-final.

Club great Dominic Matteo has taken time to highlight the collective spirit within the team, while Jermaine Beckford feels the influence of Dominic Calvert-Lewin is rubbing off on Noah Okafor.

All eyes are going to be on just how much Farke rotates his side, with an eye on the FA Cup clash at the weekend, but the German will still be wary of losing momentum.

Recent meetings between the two sides have been goal-filled, with none of the last three encounters containing fewer than four goals.

Predicted Lineups

Bournemouth Leeds United Petrovic Darlow Jimenez Bogle Hill Bornauw Senesi Rodon Truffert Justin Scott Gudmundsson Christie Gruev Rayan Longstaff Kroupi Tanaka Tavernier Gnonto Evanilson Nmecha Predicted lineups

Recent Form (league)

Bournemouth: WWDDD

Leeds United: WWDDL

Key Men

Bournemouth

For the home team, undoubtedly the most important person is going to be their manager Andoni Iraola.

Despite being just 43, the Spaniard has bossed his trade and knows how to grind out results.

Known for sticking to a stable starting eleven, his team will like to play out from the back and trust their wingers to cut in from the flanks and exploit the gaps in Leeds’ three-man defence.

Winger Marcus Tavernier, 27, has beaten full-backs with pace this season, as evidenced by the eleven goal contributions he has made in all competitions.

He is allowed a free role in the manager’s 4-2-3-1 formation, sometimes playing as a number ten and sometimes down the flanks.

He is therefore difficult to plan against and a similar scenario is expected tonight.

At the heart of the two-man midfield, Bournemouth skipper Ryan Christie could also prove to be a deciding factor. In the last match against Newcastle United, the 31-year-old recorded an almost 80 per cent pass accuracy and can therefore serve as a perfect link between attack and defence.

He also has the ability to track back and help out the defence, an ability that could be used to good effect against Leeds United.

Leeds United

Leeds United are expected to play in no other way than how they played against Wolves and Manchester United in their last two games.

A lot will depend on midfielder Ao Tanaka, who has been a breath of fresh air in Farke’s team. He has been linked with a move away from the club in the summer, but his desire to stay in the Premier League could get a boost with yet another impressive display against Bournemouth.

While the Whites come out of the back and bombard Djordje Petrovic’s goal with shots, Tanaka can be an orchestrator.

He not only proves to be a goal threat but also has the ability to build chances from the midfield making him a utility option for the German boss.

If given the vote to start, expect a fully committed performance from Lukas Nmecha as he tries to convince Farke he should start in the FA Cup semi-final at the weekend.

Playing Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Nmecha against Chelsea could be a bold call, but Nmecha can give Farke a headache this evening.

Result Competition Leeds United 2-2 Bournemouth Premier League Bournemouth 4-1 Leeds United Premier League Leeds United 4-3 Bournemouth Premier League Last three meetings

Match Prediction

Bournemouth vs Leeds United tonight is expected to be a contest between equals. Though on paper, the Cherries look a better unit given their experience at the top level and also because of the quality of the manager, Leeds have shown they are ready to launch themselves as an established Premier League side.

If Leeds rotate a little, which looks highly likely, then the odds will further favour Bournemouth, but every player who starts for the Whites will be making a case to play in the FA Cup semi-final.

Goals should be expected and perhaps the spoils will have to be shared.

Inside Futbol Score Prediction

Bournemouth 2-2 Leeds United

Where To Watch?

Bournemouth vs Leeds United inside Dean Court, will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR with a 20:00 UK time kick-off. The Sky Sports app will also be available for streaming.