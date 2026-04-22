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Fixture: Bournemouth vs Leeds United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Daniel Farke has selected his Leeds United lineup vs Bournemouth for this evening’s Premier League clash at Dean Court – match preview here.

The Whites have all but secured their spot in the Premier League for next season and are now trying to end the campaign on as much of a high as possible.

And Leeds’ high could be a high one indeed as they remain in the FA Cup, where they will face Chelsea at the weekend.

For now, Farke is focused on Bournemouth and leading Leeds to a good result on the south coast, where there will be a managerial change in the summer.

With Andoni Iraola departing, Marco Rose will take over and Farke has talked up the abilities of his countryman.

The Whites boss has been lauded for his ability to manage the workload of his players and those skills are likely to again be on display this evening, with the Chelsea game clearly more important, but a full-strength lineup picked.

Farke has been clear in his belief that Leeds can get results on a regular basis and he will continue to believe that no matter who he involves throughout this evening.

In goal in the Leeds United lineup vs Bournemouth tonight is Karl Darlow, behind a back three of Pascal Struijk, Jaka Bijol and James Justin.

Farke picks Jayden Bogle and Gabriel Gudmundsson as wing-backs.

Against a high energy Bournemouth team, midfield will be key and Farke selects Ethan Ampadu, Ao Tanaka and Brenden Aaronson, while Noah Okafor supports Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

If the German needs to influence the game from the bench then he has options to change his Leeds United lineup vs Bournemouth and they include Joe Rodon and Joel Piroe.

Leeds United Lineup vs Bournemouth

Darlow, Bogle, Struijk, Bijol, Justin, Gudmundsson, Ampadu, Tanaka, Aaronson, Okafor, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Perri, Rodon, Bornauw, Longstaff, James, Buonanotte, Gnonto, Piroe, Nmecha