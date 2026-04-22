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Former Chelsea midfielder Craig Burley has insisted that Leeds United can sense an upset against the Blues in the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

Leeds will lock horns with Chelsea in the semi-final of the FA Cup on Sunday at Wembley and Tony Dorigo feels the Whites should not be afraid of the Blues.

Chelsea have not won against Leeds this term in the Premier League, as their first meeting ended in a 3-1 win for the Whites, and their second match ended in a 2-2 draw.

Under manager Daniel Farke, Leeds have almost secured Premier League safety with back-to-back victories in the league and are yet to suffer a loss in April.

However, Chelsea have lost their last three fixtures and have also failed to score a single goal in the last three defeats under boss Liam Rosenior.

Burley believes that Leeds United have almost now made sure to avoid the drop to the Championship, and with victories over Manchester United and Wolves, they can sense an upset.

The ex-top-flight star feels Leeds United see the FA Cup final on the horizon as they face a deflated Chelsea side in the semi-finals, and also stated that the Whites have been the complete opposite of the Blues this season.

Season Position 2024–25 4th 2023–24 6th 2022–23 12th 2021–22 3rd 2020–21 4th Chelsea’s last five league finishes

Burley said on ESPN FC (7:37): “They are playing Leeds at the weekend and Leeds have almost got themselves safe in the Premier League.

“Leeds have just been to Manchester United and won, they won again at the weekend.

“They can sense an FA Cup final, they can sense a Chelsea that are deflated and they are a very well-organised side and one of the reasons they are staying up because they are the polar opposite to Chelsea.

“They fight like hell and they battle.”

Leeds are in action first against Bournemouth this evening – match preview here – and all eyes will be on how much Farke rotates his side to keep key men fresh for the Chelsea tie.

The way Farke has managed the workload to his players and their recovery has also been key this season, with one former Leeds star hailing the German’s work in that regard.

Leeds will likely need Noah Okafor to be in top form to help them get the better of Chelsea and former Premier League striker Dean Ashton explained recently that he thinks the Swiss is ‘head and shoulders’ above his Whites team-mates in terms of quality.