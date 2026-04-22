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Former Rangers striker Gordon Dalziel has warned the Ibrox side could be left with a major void when captain James Tavernier departs at the end of the season, with no immediate replacement expected to match his impact.

Tavernier has confirmed he will bring the curtain down on his Ibrox spell at the end of the season, drawing a line under an eleven-year stay as he prepares for his final five appearances in Rangers colours.

The right-back has worn the famous light blue jersey 562 times, racking up an extraordinary 144 goals while also supplying 148 assists since his move from Wigan Athletic in 2015, when the Gers were still plying their trade in the second tier.

Across his time in Glasgow, he has lifted five trophies and claimed the Scottish Premiership Player of the Year accolade in the 2020/21 campaign, the last season Rangers got their hands on the league title.

This campaign, under manager Danny Rohl, Rangers remain firmly in the hunt for the Scottish Premiership, sitting second on 69 points, just one behind leaders Hearts, with Celtic close on their heels in third on 67, leaving only the post-split fixtures to decide the destination of the crown.

Tavernier has continued to lead from the front this season, contributing 14 goals and six assists in 49 appearances as the Gers push towards silverware.

Many had urged Rangers to offer Tavernier a new contract to keep him at Ibrox for at least another year, but it appears the Gers made him no such offer.

Fact Appearances – 562 Goals – 144 Assists – 148 European goals – 21 Rangers trophies – 5 Europa League top scorer (21/22) James Tavernier Rangers facts

Dalziel warned that Rangers may find it a near-impossible task to replicate the relentless output Tavernier has delivered, even looking ahead to the coming years.

The former Ger highlighted the full-back’s physical condition and self-awareness, stressing that, despite being in his mid-thirties, he still possesses the capacity to perform at the very top level.

Dalziel said on Clyde 1 Superscoreboard (22:42): “Nobody that Rangers bring in for the next so many years is going to hit anywhere near what Tavernier can produce.

“Now he’s, what, 34/35, so he’s still, and he said it today in his interview, he knows his own body.

“He’s still got plenty.”

The remarks echo sentiments voiced by Scott Arfield in 2024, two months after Rangers faced the real prospect of losing their talisman amid interest from Trabzonspor.

Dalziel has long been an advocate of the Gers skipper, previously pushing back against criticism by hailing him as an outstanding servant to the club.

With a testing run-in featuring three away trips from their final five matches, the challenge is clear, and whether Rangers can crown their captain’s farewell with one last Scottish Premiership title remains up in the air.