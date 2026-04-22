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Hamburg sporting director Claus Costa remains hopeful that Luka Vuskovic will feature again for the German side this season before his loan spell ends and he returns to Tottenham Hotspur in the summer.

Last July, the Croatian talent joined Tottenham on a deal running until 2030, but, with Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven ahead of him in the defensive hierarchy, he pushed for a loan move in search of regular minutes and was happy to join Hamburg.

This season, Vuskovic has made 27 appearances with Die Rothosen, scoring five goals and registering one assist, underlining that his impact stretches well beyond simply anchoring the defence.

In December, Vuskovic produced a moment of brilliance with a backheel strike in a 3-2 win over Werder Bremen, leaving even one teammate taken aback by his technical flair.

In the build-up to training ahead of the trip to Stuttgart on the 12th of this month, the Spurs defender suffered a knee injury that has kept him sidelined, ruling him out of both the Stuttgart fixture and the Nordderby, with the setback now two weeks on and proving more serious than first feared.

However, Costa remained upbeat, stating there is still a positive chance Vuskovic could return before the end of the season, while underlining the 19-year-old’s strong ambition and determination to feature again for Die Rothosen.

He explained that the knee injury has caused bleeding, complicating targeted treatment and lengthening the rehabilitation process, but stressed that patience is essential as the club continue to monitor when the centre back will be ready to return.

Season Position 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th 2020–21 7th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

Costa confirmed to German daily Bild: “I see the chances as positive that he will be able to get involved again this season.

“When he is fit for action, nothing stops him.

“He’s extremely ambitious and definitely wants to play for us again.

“That’s why we’re confident.

“A knee sprain or bruise leads to bleeding.

“This makes it difficult to target the knee in a targeted and correct way.

“This is something that takes time.

“Of course, Luka is missing.

“Because he’s not on the pitch, he’s a bit out.

“We have to be patient and wait and see when he is available again”

In the two matches he has missed, Hamburg have conceded seven goals and, firmly entrenched in a relegation battle with just a five-point cushion, will be eager to have their key talisman back as soon as possible.

The Croatia international will also have one eye on the upcoming World Cup this summer, determined to ensure full fitness for the tournament before returning to N17, with the Lilywhites keen to reintegrate him and no intention of extending his stay in Germany for now.

His parent club find themselves in a precarious position, currently in the relegation zone, two points adrift of safety with five crucial matches still to play, with Premier League survival far from secured.

The teenage talent has attracted interest from Bayern Munich, though he is understood to be aware that regular minutes could again be hard to come by should he make that switch.

Barcelona have likewise kept his name in consideration, with his agent’s ties to club president Joan Laporta placing him on their radar should Andreas Christensen fail to extend his stay at the Camp Nou.