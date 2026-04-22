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Former England star Danny Mills believes it would be bad for the Premier League if Tottenham Hotspur are relegated to the Championship.

Spurs are desperate to secure their Premier League status, but find themselves 18th in the table and in a relegation battle with West Ham United and Nottingham Forest.

This season, the Lilywhites have already parted ways with two managers, Thomas Frank in February and Igor Tudor in March, and appointed Roberto De Zerbi to ensure Premier League safety.

De Zerbi is yet to win a game at Spurs, but has claimed his side can win the last five games of the season.

However, Richard Keys has dismissed his claim and feels the Lilywhites never learn.

Spurs are yet to win a league match in this calendar year, having lost nine and drawn six in 15 games so far in the Premier League.

Mills believes that Spurs’ relegation to the Championship would be bad for the Premier League, but also feels their drop to the second division would be amusing.

The ex-Leeds United defender believes Spurs are struggling due to a lack of confidence and mismanagement of players, managers, and everything in and around the club.

Team Wins Wolves 2 Newcastle United 2 Chelsea 1 Tottenham Hotspur 0 Burnley 0 Worst PL form over last six games

Mills said on talkSPORT (5:10): “Confidence is shattered and you are struggling, you know and that is a big big problem, and that is exactly what happened to Tottenham.

“Mismanagement I guess of players, of managers, of everything.

“And they find themselves now, I mean for the rest of football, I think bizarrely I think it would be quite bad for the Premier League, if they go down.

“But it would still be quite funny.”

Spurs will first travel to Molineux to lock horns with relegated side Wolves on Saturday, then pay a visit to Aston Villa on 3rd May, before returning home to face Leeds United on 11th May.

The Lilywhites only have five games left to save their season and manager De Zebri has already issued a stern warning to all the players.

In their last match, Spurs picked up a point against De Zerbi’s former side, Brighton, which could lift the morale of the dressing room going into the last five games of the season.

Spurs have a tough task ahead of them as their survival also depends on how West Ham and Nottingham Forest will do until the end of the season, and an ex-Premier League boss feels the Lilywhites’ chances of avoiding relegation are slim to none.