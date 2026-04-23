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Former Championship striker Sam Parkin has suggested Birmingham City’s players are still battling for Chris Davies, pointing to their display against Preston North End despite having little left to play for in the league.

On Wednesday evening, Davies and his men welcomed the Lilywhites to St Andrew’s, digging deep for all three points in a 2-1 win courtesy of goals from Ibrahim Osman and Jay Stansfield, the latter admitting external noise has affected him this season.

Despite significant backing across both windows, including the arrivals of August Priske, Kai Wagner, Patrick Roberts and Kyogo Furuhashi among others in deals totalling more than €30m, the Blues are out of playoff contention with two games remaining.

Commentator Ian Danter had warned after the winter window that the club hierarchy would not be satisfied with a tenth-place finish following their investment in the squad, and that is exactly where Birmingham currently sit.

A former Championship striker has also suggested the manager could be facing an uncertain future this summer, compounded by the Blues falling short of fellow promoted Wrexham, who now occupy sixth.

However, Parkin suggested Birmingham’s recent performances align with his thinking since the eye-catching display, albeit in defeat, against Ipswich Town earlier this month, highlighting how they stood firm under sustained late pressure from Preston North End.

He described it as a hard-fought win, pointing to the players’ visible effort as a sign they are fighting for Davies.

Boss Age Roy Hodgson 78 Steve Evans 63 Ian Holloway 63 Steve Cotterill 61 Colin Calderwood 61 Nigel Clough 60 Current oldest bosses in the EFL

The 45-year-old also noted the Welshman’s animated touchline reaction, despite Blues having little left to play for in the league.

Parkin said on the Championship Score Prediction Show (12:22): “Birmingham kind of in keeping with my kind of thought process since that second half at Portman Road.

“They had to weather a hell of a storm, it looked like, from Preston towards the tail end of that game.

“I think for the entirety of the second half, Preston were making chances, so it was a hard-fought victory.

“The players look like they’re fighting for Chris Davies.

“He was punching the air last night despite not having much on the game.”

Davies’ side return to St Andrew’s for their final home fixture of the season on Saturday against Bristol City, now under the guidance of Roy Hodgson, and will be aiming to extend their current three-match unbeaten run.

They then wrap up the campaign away at Portsmouth, targeting maximum points from their remaining outings to finish on a high.

Attention will then turn to the summer, where the club face a significant decision over the manager’s future, with time to tell whether Davies is entrusted with another season to steer Birmingham City towards a long-awaited return to the Premier League for the first time since 2011.