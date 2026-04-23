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Tottenham Hotspur may sell Radu Dragusin for ‘a figure even lower’ than the €25m they demanded from suitors for the defender in the January transfer window.

Dragusin arrived from Serie A with big expectations, Tottenham having fought off competition from Napoli and Bayern Munich for his signature.

The Romania international even took less money at Tottenham that he would have picked up in Germany at Bayern Munich.

A bad knee injury has disrupted his time at Tottenham, but Dragusin has been fit and available to play and struggling to get game time ahead of other centre-backs when they are fit.

His stock remains high in Serie A and there was interest in the defender from several Italian sides in the recent winter transfer window.

Dragusin is again wanted ahead of the summer, with Fiorentina already having kicked off work on a potential transfer, while he is on Juventus’ radar.

And Tottenham look willing to play ball on a potential sale as, according to Italian journalist Mirko Di Natale, they could sell Dragusin for ‘a figure even lower’ than the €25m they were looking for in January.

Club played for Juventus Sampdoria Salernitana Genoa Tottenham Hotspur Clubs Radu Dragusin has played for

That stance is likely to bring Dragusin firmly into the financial range of several Serie A sides and a return to Italian football is likely to be tempting for the Romanian.

Dragusin saw his chances of game time increase when Igor Tudor took over, with the Croatian rating his qualities.

New Spurs boss Roberto De Zerbi left Dragusin on the bench for both of his two matches in charge so far and the defender looks likely to have to leave the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium if he wants to play on a regular basis next season.

There is also the spectre of Tottenham potentially being relegated, which would only increase Dragusin’s sense of urgency to depart the club, or risk playing in the Championship.

Tottenham are expected to have a summer of change regardless of whether or not they survive and are keen on bringing in former Borussia Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl.

Kehl’s connections within the game are attractive for Spurs and the German would have his own ideas on how to reshape the squad.