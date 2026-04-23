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Former Celtic star Tony Watt has hailed James Forrest’s contract extension as ‘good business’, with the veteran forward committed to another season at Celtic Park.

There had been uncertainty surrounding whether this would be Forrest’s final season, as his contract was set to expire at the end of the campaign, with journalist Stephen McGowan even pointing to Calvin Miller as a potential replacement to step in for Celtic’s homegrown quota.

But all that speculation has been put to rest after Forrest signed a new deal, extending his long association with Celtic for one more year and continuing his journey as one of the club’s most experienced figures.

The 34-year-old, who has spent his entire career at Celtic after coming through the academy and made his debut for the club in 2010, remains a key presence in the squad despite limited appearances in recent seasons.

He has started just seven games from his 36 appearances this season, but has continued to deliver important contributions, offering experience and attacking threat when called upon.

His influence was evident when the Bhoys faced St Mirren on Sunday in the Scottish Cup semi-final, as he came on in the 61st minute and provided a crucial assist in extra time for Kelechi Iheanacho, which put Celtic 3-2 ahead before they eventually secured a 6-2 victory.

The Hoops are now set to face Dunfermline Athletic in the final and that will be another opportunity for Forrest to extend his trophy collection even further.

Season Position 2024–25 1st (Champions) 2023–24 1st (Champions) 2022–23 1st (Champions) 2021–22 1st (Champions) 2020–21 2nd (Runners‑up) Celtic’s last five league finishes

Watt made it clear that keeping Forrest is, in his view, a smart move, given his winning mentality and the importance of retaining such figures within the Celtic squad.

Watt wrote on X: “Good business.

“A winner staying in the building.”

Forrest’s extension will certainly be a boost for Martin O’Neill and the squad going into the final stretch of the season, as they continue their push for the Scottish Premiership title.

Ahead of the post-split matches, the Hoops are three points behind table-toppers Hearts and two points behind Rangers, while former Celtic star Cillian Sheridan believes momentum has shifted towards the Bhoys in the title race.

Their first post-split match is against Falkirk at Celtic Park on Saturday.