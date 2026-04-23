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Marseille defender Facundo Medina has admitted that the departure of his former coach, now at Tottenham Hotspur, Roberto De Zerbi, deeply hurt him, describing the exit as ‘disruptive’.

Les Olympiens appointed De Zerbi as manager in 2024 and he guided them to a second-place finish in Ligue 1 in his debut season, securing a return to Champions League football.

Last summer, De Zerbi was able to strengthen his squad, with Medina among those brought in, joining from Lens on a loan deal.

However, the second season proved more difficult, as Marseille were eliminated in the Champions League group stage and were thrashed 5-0 by rivals Paris Saint-Germain in February, a result that ultimately sealed the end of the Italian’s spell at the French club.

Marseille were fourth and 12 points behind table-toppers PSG when De Zerbi left and that gap has since widened to 14 points, with the club now sitting sixth.

Medina made it clear that De Zerbi’s exit had a strong emotional impact, as it angered him and disrupted the dressing room, even if the players ultimately had to accept the situation.

He also pointed to the wider instability at the club, with multiple departures within a short period after what he had signed up to as an exciting project at the Stade Velodrome.

Club Years Talleres 2018-2020 Lens 2020- Marseille (loan) 2025- Facundo Medina’s career history

Medina told French radio station RMC Sport: “I don’t know how the other players experienced it.

“For me, it deeply annoyed me, I was furious.”

He added: “His departure hurt, it was disruptive, but it’s our responsibility to continue our mission.

“We couldn’t control it, we have to take responsibility for our mistakes.

“I came here to be part of a project.

“Six months later the coach left, then the president, and soon Medhi Benatia.

“These are blows that hurt, and we’re human beings, we can be affected.

“But personally, it will never stop me from stepping onto the pitch with the desire, the hunger, the will, and the right attitude.”

Former Marseille star Frank Leboeuf suggested Tottenham look into alternative options, but they went ahead and appointed De Zerbi last month on a five-year contract.

The Italian is now facing a far more complicated task than at Les Olympiens, with the Lilywhites sitting in the relegation zone in the Premier League after 33 matches, having just 31 points and lying two adrift of safety.

The Spurs boss’ ability to build a close bond with players, as evidenced by Medina’s unhappiness at his exit, will undoubtedly be a positive for Tottenham.

De Zerbi has claimed Tottenham can win all their remaining games, but Richard Keys dismissed that, and former Premier League boss Steve Bruce has written off their survival hopes.

Spurs’ next game is against Wolves on Saturday at Molineux, with the hosts already confirmed to play in the Championship next season and sitting bottom of the table, making it a significant opportunity for De Zerbi to secure his first win and build momentum in a bid to turn things around.