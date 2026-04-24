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Portsmouth midfielder Andre Dozzell has ‘agreed terms’ with MLS outfit DC United and is set to join them on a free transfer, according to journalist Tom Bogart.

After securing survival in the Championship, Portsmouth are now looking forward to a big summer ahead where a squad overhaul is expected.

A number of players are expected to leave Fratton Park over the course of the summer and Dozzell is amongst those who will be departing, with Connor Ogilvie and Marlon Pack also going.

With two games left to play, Dozzell has featured in 35 league games for Portsmouth, scoring two goals and setting up one more for his team-mates.

The midfielder has been an attractive prospect for clubs, but has decided to head away from English football.

Dozzell has now agreed terms on a deal to head to the United States with DC United and will arrive in America on a free transfer.

An Ipswich Town academy graduate, Dozzell has experience to boast of, having played for teams such as Queens Park Rangers and Birmingham City apart from the Tractor Boys and Pompey.

Club Years Ipswich Town 2016-2021 QPR 2021-2024 Birmingham City (loan) 2024 Portsmouth 2024- Andre Dozzell’s career history

Dozzell and his team have undergone a topsy-turvy campaign this term, never really managing to escape the threat of relegation.

Portsmouth are though sure to be playing in the Championship next season and currently sit in 19th spot, with 51 points from 44 games, thanks to a recent unbeaten five-game run which was only ended by table toppers Coventry City.

Their January transfer business was lauded by former EFL star Sam Parkin, who felt that Mousinho’s team had given themselves a fantastic opportunity by bringing players suited to the challenge.

Former Championship star Chris Martin also believed that Mousinho had ingredients in the squad to beat the drop.

Dozzell will join a DC United side sitting in tenth spot in the Eastern Conference in the MLS, following an inconsistent start to the season.

He will be playing under Swiss boss Rene Weiler, who took charge of the American side last year, following a spell a Servette’s sporting director.