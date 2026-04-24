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Aston Villa are amongst Premier League sides ‘crazy about’ Bologna winger Jonathan Rowe, who they are poised to make a move for in the summer transfer window.

Villa are having a strong end to their current campaign, as they look all set to finish in the Champions League qualification spots for the upcoming term and could even win a trophy.

The Villans are currently in the Europa League semi-finals after defeating Rowe’s current side Bologna in the quarter-finals.

Unai Emery’s side won the tie 7-1 on aggregate and Rossoblu star Rowe hailed the Villans as a top-class club, something which could well be encouraging for Aston Villa.

The former Norwich City winger scored Bologna’s only goal and is currently attracting Premier League interest as the current campaign edges closer to its conclusion.

According to Italian sports daily Gazzetta dello Sport (via Tutto Mercato Web), Premier League sides are ‘crazy about’ Rowe and summer swoops are expected.

Chelsea and Manchester United are interested, while Aston Villa are also plotting a move.

Club Years Norwich City 2021-2025 Marseille (loan) 2024-2025 Marseille 2025 Bologna 2025- Jonathan Rowe’s career history

However, there is also strong interest from Turkey, where Super Lig champions Galatasaray are massive admirers of Rowe’s talents.

Rowe was regarded as a top prospect at Norwich after he came through the club’s youth academy and played 53 senior games for the Championship side.

He scored 13 times and provided five assists at Norwich and West Ham United wanted to bring him over to the London Stadium.

When Rowe did eventually leave Norwich, he moved to Marseille, but fell out of favour at the French side following a dressing room fight and departed for Bologna last summer.

He has contributed to eleven goals directly in 39 games across all competitions and it has been suggested that the Rossoblu would struggle to keep hold of the Englishman if offers worth €40m arrive for the ex-Canaries man.

Rowe can play almost anywhere across the frontline and losing him after just a year would be a blow for Bologna.

Aston Villa will hope that Rowe, who has seen them at close quarters and issued warm words, will be most tempted by the idea of playing for Emery in the Premier League and Champions League.