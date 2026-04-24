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Aston Villa ‘have been mentioned as a destination’ for Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones, who could depart Anfield this summer.

Jones has struggled to force himself into the Liverpool starting lineup this campaign despite the abject nature of the side’s overall performances, reducing his chances of appearing for England at the World Cup.

Speculation is rife about his future, with Inter Milan linked in the winter window, especially as Jones will have only a year left on his contract come the summer.

Liverpool could see a summer of some change as the squad Jurgen Klopp left breaks apart further, with Mohamed Salah and Andrew Robertson already confirmed departures.

The midfielder looks to have a market within the Premier League and could well join a club with Champions League football in Aston Villa.

Villa ‘have been mentioned’ as a potential destination for Jones, with Unai Emery keen to strengthen his squad this summer and Champions League football set to provide a financial boost.

Journalist Alex Crook said on talkSPORT (3:50): “I think when Inter Milan showed passing interest in January, I think he was quite tempted by that, but Liverpool weren’t prepared to sanction a departure at that stage.

“Aston Villa have been mentioned to me as a possible suitor in the summer.

Season Position 2024–25 6th 2023–24 4th 2022–23 7th 2021–22 14th 2020–21 11th Aston Villa's last five league finishes

“Tottenham if they stay up and I think he’s going to want to go out and play week in week out.

“He’s probably not going to be in the World Cup squad, is he because he hasn’t played enough minutes for Liverpool.

“He’s only got a year left on his contract and if you look at last summer, I think actually they would have quite liked to have kept Luis Diaz but they couldn’t offer him what he wanted so they decided the best thing to do was to cash in.

“The same to a lesser extent with Darwin Nunez. They knew that he wasn’t going to play if [Alexander] Isak and [Hugo] Ekitike were fit.

“So they allowed him to get his departure.

“They’re not a club who necessarily stand in the way of players if they want to go.”

There is a sense that Jones has regressed this campaign, when in the title-winning season, he did enough for former Liverpool star David Thompson to be pushed into claiming that he was on the same technical level as Chelsea’s Cole Palmer.

Jones’ performances that campaign also earned him a full England debut, which he marked with a goal which former Premier League defender Mario Melchiot said was of the sort that brings people to games.

Despite Liverpool legend John Barnes’ belief that Arne Slot’s style suits Jones a lot more than Jurgen Klopp’s approach did, the midfielder has struggled to impose himself on the side, and is yet to score in the league this season.

How much Aston Villa would have to fork out to take Jones from Anfield remains to be seen.