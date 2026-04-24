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Tottenham Hotspur were among a host of Premier League clubs with scouts in attendance to run the rule over AIK prospect Zadok Yohanna during their clash with Degerfors, but the attacker is staying focused on the Swedish side.

The teenager has been lighting up Sweden’s Allsvenskan with AIK, already registering three goal contributions in his first four appearances, while in the Swedish Cup he has added three goals and an assist across five matches.

The Nigerian talent, comfortable driving down the right flank and equally effective through the middle, was signed by AIK last June on a deal that runs through to 2029.

After playing only a bit-part role last year, the teenager has burst onto the scene this year, announcing himself with a goal on the opening day at the Strawberry Arena against Halmstads at the start of April.

His electric form in the Swedish capital has turned heads across Europe, with Bayer Leverkusen and Chelsea among those tracking the 18-year-old.

On Thursday night, when AIK travelled to face Degerfors at Stora Valla, it was reported on the broadcast that a number of Premier League scouts were in attendance.

According to Swedish daily Expressen, Tottenham Hotspur were among the clubs represented in the stands to watch the Stockholm side, who named Yohanna in the starting lineup.

Season Position 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th 2020–21 7th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

Completing the full 90 minutes, the 18-year-old was unable to leave a telling mark as the hosts ran out with all three points, leaving AIK sixth in the table on seven points.

However, speaking after the match, the teen talent insisted he was unaware of any scouts being present and underlined that his focus remains firmly on AIK.

While acknowledging his ambitions for the future, he emphasised that his attention is fully on his current role at the Strawberry Arena.

Yohanna said: “No, I don’t know [about scouts].

“I didn’t know there were scouts here. I’m just focusing on myself.

“My focus is entirely on AIK.

“Of course I have a dream.

“But now I am one hundred percent focused on AIK.”

Tottenham remain locked in a relegation dogfight, their focus fixed on survival before any thoughts of strengthening in the upcoming window can take shape.

However, Tottenham are not standing still and hold an interest in former Borussia Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl.

Spurs are surely making two sets of plans, dependent upon what division they are in, but given Yohanna’s age, he could fit into both sets.

With clubs such as Bayer Leverkusen and Chelsea circling though, a move might be a harder sell for Tottenham from within the Championship.