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Tottenham Hotspur are seeking to negotiate a reduced fee with Bayern Munich for midfielder Joao Palhinha, with talks now ‘developing into an open process’.

The Portugal international arrived at N17 in August from Bayern Munich after being deemed surplus to requirements by Vincent Kompany, joining on a season-long loan with an option to buy set at around €25m.

Amid an injury-hit Tottenham Hotspur squad, Palhinha was a trusted figure under former manager Thomas Frank, establishing himself as a regular with 40 appearances and eight goal contributions this season.

Spurs would have no major reservations about keeping him beyond this campaign, though financial factors could yet prove a stumbling block.

It was thought the terms for the deal happening were ‘clear-cut on paper’ but, according to Sky Deutschland, talks over Palhinha staying at Tottenham are ‘developing into an open process behind the scenes’.

The Lilywhites find themselves in deep trouble, sitting 18th with relegation looming and five games remaining, with a former England international warning that their drop would be a blow to the Premier League as a whole.

The relegation-threatened side would only entertain a permanent move if the Bavarians soften their valuation, with Spurs pushing to drive the price for Palhinha down.

Competition Appearances Primeira Liga 164 Premier League 96 Champions League 21 Liga 2 Portugal 21 Bundesliga 17 Joao Palhinha’s top competitions by appearances

The Portugal international remains under contract with the Bundesliga club until 2028, but with Joshua Kimmich and youngster Aleksandar Pavlovic excelling under Kompany, opportunities for Palhinha appear limited.

Despite that, it remains uncertain whether the German giants would be willing to revisit the terms already agreed.

Newly appointed Roberto De Zerbi faces a significant challenge to spark his side into survival mode, with relegation likely to trigger a sweeping overhaul of the current squad.

Palhinha, though fit, is yet to earn a start under the Italian boss, and it remains uncertain whether he would be willing to play a part should a drop to the Championship materialise.

It remains to be seen whether a deal can be struck, especially with Spurs also facing uncertainty over Yves Bissouma’s expiring contract and a clear need to reinforce in midfield, with the summer transfer window set to be decisive.