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Tottenham Hotspur boss Roberto De Zerbi has lauded ‘good guy’ Kevin Danso, assuring him of a future at the club beyond the summer and has also insisted that Spurs are lucky to have him.

Danso was guilty of giving the ball away in the dying embers of the match against Brighton, allowing the Seagulls to capitalise and snatch the victory away from the jaws of De Zerbi’s team.

The 27-year-old received racist abuse online for his defensive error and De Zerbi is proud with how he dealt with it.

Taking the Brighton game as a point of reference, De Zerbi insisted that the Austria international did not just have a good game against the Seagulls but a ‘fantastic’ game.

Acknowledging the mistake Danso made in the match, De Zerbi insisted that he, as manager, does not see one mistake as so important.

Defending the player, De Zerbi said at a press conference (7.47): “I am proud of him. He played a fantastic game [against Brighton]. Not a good game, a fantastic game.

“It [the mistake] was not important; it was important for the result, but I don’t consider one mistake so important.”

Club played for Augsburg Southampton Fortuna Dusseldorf Lens Tottenham Hotspur Clubs Kevin Danso has played for

The manager also took time to applaud Danso for the attitude and behaviour on the pitch, insisting that the defender will be there at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next year because he is a good player and everyone at the club is lucky to work with him.

“I consider the attitude, I consider the behaviour on the pitch, the quality which he played that game. The personality while he played that game.

“He will be here next season because he’s a good guy, he’s a very good player and every one of us is lucky to work with him.”

Spurs have an uphill task to negotiate as they currently find themselves two points off safety in the Premier League with five games to play.

They are yet to win their first match of 2026 and Steve Bruce has admitted he simply does not see them getting the points required to survive.

De Zerbi is expected to remain in charge of Tottenham regardless of whether or not they maintain their top flight status, but what happens in the coming weeks is likely to have a huge say on the shape of the squad he has for the first game of next season.