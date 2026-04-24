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Rangers boss Danny Rohl has revealed that the club have worked very hard to keep hold of highly rated Ashton Scally, who he believes is ready despite being only 16.

The Paisley-born defensive talent is considered a massive prospect at Ibrox and the Gers have been trying to secure his long-term future at the club.

However, offering him a senior contract was not possible until he turned 16, and a host of big-name European clubs were keen on him.

Scally turned 16 only about a week ago and the Gers wasted no time giving him a new deal, which keeps him at the club until the summer of 2029.

The teenager was included in Rohl’s first-team group that travelled to Spain for a training camp earlier this month, underlining the club’s growing belief in his potential despite his young age.

Rohl expressed his happiness that the club have been able to secure Scally on a long-term deal despite major clubs being keen on him.

The German boss admitted that he saw the teenage defender’s high potential when he arrived at Ibrox last year.

Season Position 2024–25 2nd (Runners-up) 2023–24 2nd (Runners-up) 2022–23 2nd (Runners-up) 2021–22 2nd (Runners-up) 2020–21 1st (Champions) Rangers’ last five league finishes

Rohl stressed the importance of promoting young players to the first team when they are ready, insisting that it is a key part of his job to give the youngsters their chances.

He believes that Scally is ready, even though he is only 16 now, noting that the remaining matches of the season could be important for the young Scot.

“First, I [would like to] compliment the club, we worked really hard to keep him here – he had a lot of interest from big clubs”, Rohl told a press conference (4:50) when he was asked about Scally signing his first professional contract at the club.

“For me, it was important to see him when I arrived early in October; he played a friendly game with us, and I saw his potential.

“We have scheduled with the young players, they are involved, two or three sessions during a week with the first team, and it is crucial.

“I want to have this, I want to bring the academy players to the first team, and I think it is a part of my job to develop young players.

“Because if you lose young players, you lose all the values for the club.

“He showed in the last couple of weeks that he is ready; he is now 16, that is a good thing.

“I think we spoke early this year about giving him the opportunity to play, but it was not possible.

“He is in a way, and I think the next three weeks are important for him to get more and more experience with the first team.”

Whether Scally will get chances between now and the end of the season remains to be seen, especially as Rangers are in a high pressure title race in the Scottish Premiership.

The Gers are at risk of losing another player that came through their youth set-up in the shape of Bailey Rice, who is keeping his options open as he approaches the end of his Rangers deal.