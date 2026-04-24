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Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris is ‘absolutely’ not a candidate for the Chelsea manager’s post as he is happy with his current position at the Stadium of Light and wants to continue with the project.

Chelsea are in search of a new manager to replace Liam Rosenior, who was sacked following a five-game losing run.

Multiple names are doing the rounds, one of them being outgoing Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola, and Chelsea face a key decision as they desperately search for stability and success in the dugout.

Le Bris’ name has also come up for discussion and he appears to be on the shortlist for Todd Boehly and his side.

The Frenchman has earned praise for the work he has done with the Sunderland team, leading them to promotion and then to secure survival in the Premier League.

Former Premier League star Jay Bothroyd dubbed Le Bris’ work a ‘tactical masterclass’ when he stopped Leeds United and registered a win against the Whites in March.

While the Chelsea link remains alive, the 50-year-old himself has ‘absolutely’ no interest in taking up the position at the helm of the London club, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

Recent Chelsea managers Maurizio Sarri Frank Lampard Thomas Tuchel Graham Potter Mauricio Pochettino Enzo Maresca Liam Rosenior Recent Chelsea managers

Le Bris is happy to stay on at Sunderland, with it suggested the club want to keep him, despite suggestions otherwise, while he is pleased with the project.

Sunderland have been impressive this season, but the momentum could be tough to maintain in a second season back in the Premier League.

The summer transfer window is likely to be key and it is in that area that Sunderland majorly impressed with their focus on young hungry talents last year.

They also made sure not to forget experience, notably bringing in Granit Xhaka, who has flourished back in the Premier League and been a key part of the Black Cats’ success.

Xhaka has repaid the love of the Sunderland fans, dubbing them ‘real fans’.

Le Bris will need to be on the same page as the Sunderland board heading into a summer transfer window which will be more challenging due to the World Cup.