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Fixture: West Ham United vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

David Moyes has selected his Everton lineup vs West Ham for this afternoon’s Premier League clash at the London Stadium, his old stomping ground.

Moyes is well aware that he takes Everton to a West Ham side scrapping to secure survival in the Premier League and is likely to not want to see the Hammers go down.

The Everton boss though is determined to do all he can to help the Toffees bring European football to the Hill Dickinson for next season and beating West Ham is important in that quest.

His drive is also matched by that of James Garner, who is desperate to finish the season well with Everton, amid his England World Cup dream still being possible.

One former Everton star has seen real encouraging signs from Moyes’ men and feels the right summer transfer window could lead to them becoming feared again.

Everton will have to tackle West Ham without striker Beto though, as he suffered a concussion in the Merseyside derby.

Jarrad Branthwaite and Jack Grealish are also unavailable for this afternoon’s clash in London.

In goal in the Everton lineup vs West Ham is Jordan Pickford, while at the back Moyes goes with Jake O’Brien, Michael Keane, James Tarkowski and Vitaliy Mykolenko.

Midfield sees the Everton boss pick James Garner and Idrissa Gueye, while Dwight McNeil, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Iliman Ndiaye support Thierno Barry.

If Moyes needs to shake up his Everton lineup vs West Ham this afternoon then he can make use of his bench, which includes Harrison Armstrong and Tyler Dibling.

Everton Lineup vs West Ham

Pickford, O’Brien, Keane, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Garner, Gueye, McNeil, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye, Barry

Substitutes: Travers, Patterson, George, Dibling, Coleman, Alcaraz, Rohl, Iroegbunam, Armstrong