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Tottenham Hotspur target Elia Caprile has emerged as an alternative to Spurs shot-stopper Guglielmo Vicario for Inter Milan.

Vicario has been a mainstay for Spurs since his €20m signing in 2023 on a five-year deal, notwithstanding time spent out of the squad through injury.

This season too, the Italian has been a constant between the sticks until recently, when he picked up a hernia injury, allowing Antonin Kinsky another chance to step in after his ill-fated Champions League outing.

There is expected to be change in the goalkeeping position at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the summer, with Vicario widely expected to depart.

Inter Milan, looking to replace Yann Sommer, whose contract expires in the summer, drew a shortlist that had Vicario higher placed to Aston Villa’s Emi Martinez due to his lower wages.

It emerged in February that Vicario was amenable to a move back to Italy, as he ‘reiterated his availability’ for Inter, while Spurs were also open to sanctioning a move if an interested party could cough up €25m to €30m.

Inter Milan sporting director Piero Ausilio then travelled to north London to ‘lay the groundwork’ over a potential transfer for Vicario back in March.

Season Position 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th 2020–21 7th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

Legendary Italian goalkeeper Gianluca Pagliuca has cautioned that ‘there are better options in the market for the Nerazzurri’, and Inter Milan seem to have paid heed to that advice now, looking beyond just Vicario.

It has now emerged that Elia Caprile of Cagliari has emerged as an alternative to Vicario, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web, though the Spurs man does remain the number 1 target.

Caprile, formerly of Leeds United, has had scouts from Aston Villa and Tottenham watching him this season.

Five years junior to Vicario, Caprile is seen as value for money, commanding a similar fee, and his career is also on the upward trajectory, with strong performances for Cagliari leading to a call-up to the national side.

Interestingly, Caprile replaced Vicario at Empoli in 2023, receiving the blessings of the senior man.

If Inter Milan have an alternative to Vicario then it could well bolster their negotiating position with Spurs, making them not dependent on the goalkeeper.

In an ideal world for Spurs, it could be history repeating itself with Caprile replacing Vicario for a second time, and the fee received from one man put to the other, while Roberto De Zerbi prepares for a Premier League campaign having avoided relegation.