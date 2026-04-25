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Crystal Palace have put Lecce defender Jamil Siebert on their transfer shortlist for the summer as they look to add depth to their backline.

At Selhurst Park, defence is an area which has seen twists and turns over the last two transfer windows and this coming summer may be no different.

Amidst uncertainty regarding the future of Marc Guehi, which prompted Oliver Glasner to threaten to quit, Palace signed Jaydee Canvot.

Guehi did eventually leave the club in January to join Manchester City and in his absence, Canvot has started to shine, proving to be a pivotal part of Glasner’s three-man defence.

Canvot has been turning heads and a summer move away from Selhurst Park is not off the table amidst interest from several big clubs.

Palace do not want to be left off guard and have started preparations to add bodies to their backline when the summer window opens.

They are keeping a close eye on the performances of Lecce defender Siebert and have him on their ‘shortlist’ for the summer, according to German journalist Dennis Bayer.

Competition Appearances 2. Bundesliga 49 3. Liga 43 Regionalliga West 26 Serie A 16 Jamil Siebert’s top competitions by appearances

The 24-year-old only joined Lecce last summer and took time to make an impact in Italy, regularly warming the bench during the first half of the season.

He has now established himself in the Lecce backline and Crystal Palace have taken note of his qualities.

Siebert has another two years to run on his Lecce deal and it contains no release clause that Crystal Palace could trigger, meaning they would have to negotiate a fee.

The German defender has never played in the Bundesliga, with Serie A representing his first experience of top flight football.

Siebert has been capped by Germany through to Under-21 level and is likely to find the lure of a move to the Premier League with Crystal Palace too good to turn down.

Whether the move ultimately happens though will be down to many moving parts, especially with the World Cup expected to delay some deals.