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Fixture: Rangers vs Motherwell

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Danny Rohl has picked his Rangers lineup vs Motherwell for this afternoon’s Scottish Premiership contest on the Ibrox turf.

Celtic moved past Rangers with a win on Saturday and now the Gers sit in third in the Scottish Premiership, a point off both Celtic and Hearts, who top the table.

Rohl needs no telling about just how thin the margin for error is in a three-way title race and he will want all three points from this afternoon’s Motherwell game.

It has been confirmed that James Tavernier will leave the club at the end of the season and in the view of one former Rangers star, that is a hole which cannot be filled.

There is interest in defender Emmanuel Fernandez, but Rohl feels there are a host of arguments Rangers have to convince him to stay, however Champions League football may well be needed.

Rohl has admitted that Tuur Rommens and Ryan Naderi remain unavailable for today’s Motherwell clash, but he is happy with the progress their are making from their respective injuries.

Motherwell arrive at Ibrox on the back of a five game run without a win and were beaten 3-1 by Hearts last time out.

It has meant a little slip from a Motherwell side that even threatened to break into the title race at one point and Rohl will want to take advantage of their decline.

Jack Butland is in goal in the Rangers lineup vs Motherwell today, while in defence Rohl goes with a back four of Dujon Sterling, Nasser Djiga, Emmanuel Fernandez and Jayden Meghoma.

In midfield, Rangers have Nicolas Raskin and Tochi Chukwuani, while in the final third Djeidi Gassama and Thelo Aasgaard support Youssef Chermiti and Bojan Miovski.

Rohl may need to make changes to his Rangers lineup vs Motherwell at some point and his options off the bench to do that include Mikey Moore and Connor Barron.

Rangers Lineup vs Motherwell

Butland, Sterling, Djiga, Fernandez, Meghoma, Raskin, Chukwuani, Gassama, Aasgaard, Chermiti, Miovski

Substitutes: Kelly, Souttar, Aarons, Tavernier, Barron, Diomande, Skov Olsen, Moore, Antman