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Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are set to face disappointment in their chase for Orkun Kokcu, who wants to continue at Besiktas after the upcoming World Cup.

The midfield talent began his footballing career in the Netherlands, joining Feyenoord’s academy back in 2014.

He broke through the Eredivisie giants’ youth system and became one of the best players at the club.

Arsenal were the first English club to show interest in Kokcu back in 2018, but they did not make a serious move for the Turk.

Fellow Premier League giants Liverpool also wanted to secure Kokcu’s services three years ago, but he ended up at Benfica.

Liverpool revived their interest in him last month, with it claimed Arne Slot is dreaming of a potential reunion with Kokcu next season.

Tottenham and Liverpool have both been namechecked as wanting Kokcu, but ‘despite interest’ from the pair, the player wants to stay at Besiktas, according to Turkish daily Sabah (via A Spor).

Club Years Feyenoord 2018-2023 Benfica 2023- Besiktas (loan) 2025- Orkun Kokcu’s career history

Kokcu wants to try to win the Turkish Super Lig title with Besiktas next season and continue to wear the captain’s armband in Istanbul.

It has been suggested that the creative midfielder is currently fully focused on the upcoming World Cup with his country and then he intends to continue with the Super Lig giants.

He is on loan at Besiktas, who have a conditional obligation to buy him.

Manchester United are also one of the suitors for the Black Eagles skipper, but he does not want to leave the Super Lig giants.

Another Super Lig midfielder, in the shape of Gabriel Sara of Galatasaray, is also on Tottenham’s radar, but he will cost a substantial sum.

Liverpool will also look to rejig their squad after a disappointing season and it remains to be seen whether they will make an attempt for Kokcu to test the player’s stance.

The 25-year-old has contributed to 18 goals directly in only 36 matches across all competitions and keeping hold of him would be a big, big boost for Besiktas.

With Turkey at the World Cup, Kokcu could turn on the style in North America this summer and boost his stock even more.