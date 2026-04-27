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Public Investment Fund (PIF) supremo Yasir Al-Rumayyan is set to meet with Newcastle United‘s management for a ‘comprehensive overview’ and ‘everything is on the table’.

Newcastle are currently 14th in the Premier League with 42 points on the board and are looking at likely having no European football for next season.

The Magpies are on a four-game losing streak under manager Eddie Howe and an ex- Premier League star said recently he can already feel the disconnect between the fans and the manager.

It has been suggested that Newcastle could lose one or two of their big players in the summer and Bayern Munich are already making moves for Anthony Gordon.

The summer is set to be a crucial period for Newcastle amid speculation over Howe’s position and how much money the club will have to spend.

Richard Keys claimed in January that it is ‘obvious’ that the Saudi Arabian project at Newcastle has come to an end, but Al-Rumayyan is to meet with the Magpies’ management to conduct a ‘comprehensive overview’ of the situation, according to French journalist Sebastien Vidal.

It is claimed that ‘everything is on the table’ as the PIF chief looks at results, transfers, kit sponsorship and the future of St James’ Park.

Game Competition Brighton (H) Premier League Nottingham Forest (A) Premier League West Ham (H) Premier League Fulham (A) Premier League Newcastle United’s remaining games

It is unclear whether Howe’s future will be under discussion, with Newcastle having gone backwards since last season, despite spending heavily last summer.

Howe has recently lost faith with summer arrivals Yoane Wissa and Nick Woltemade, preferring to go with William Osula in attack.

Now with question marks over last summer’s recruitment, Howe and the Newcastle recruitment team will need to convince Al-Rumayyan to sanction a wave of fresh spending to strengthen the squad.

Much may depend on how much cash Newcastle are able to bring in through player sales and Bayern Munich already want to push down their asking price for Gordon.

Howe’s Newcastle are due to welcome Brighton to St James’ Park next weekend, before they then travel to face Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.