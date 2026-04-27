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Former Scotland forward James McFadden has hailed Celtic midfielder Arne Engels for his performance against Falkirk and feels there should be a new appreciation for what he brings to the side.

The 21-year-old has been an important part of the Bhoys this season, scoring five goals and registering seven assists as Martin O’Neill’s side push for the Scottish Premiership title.

Engels was sidelined with thigh problems in February and only returned against St Mirren on 11th April.

During his absence, Celtic failed to win four of ten matches, underlining his importance in midfield.

He started and played the full match in the Hoops’ first post-split game against Falkirk on Saturday, playing a vital role in the 3-1 win at Celtic Park.

McFadden pointed to that performance as a clear example of Engels’ quality and importance, highlighting his responsibility alongside Callum McGregor in midfield.

He also stressed that Engels’ absence has led to a renewed appreciation of his contribution, with his return improving the balance and intensity of the side, where Reo Hatate struggled to make a similar impact.

Club played for Country Club Brugge Belgium Augsburg Germany Celtic Scotland Clubs Arne Engels has played for

McFadden said on The Scottish Football Podcast (15:09): “I thought Arne Engels, as much as what he does, what he did on Saturday, wasn’t eye-catching, spectacular.

“I think it shows the importance of Arne Engels to Celtic because he’s got that physicality, he’s got that quality.

“He’ll take the ball, he’s in alongside Callum McGregor, who normally sits as a six.

“Arne Engels plays as an eight, springing into a ten.

“We had Hatate, we’re used to seeing, who was nowhere near it yet, on Saturday, nowhere near the team.

“I think Arne Engels is probably, by not being in the team, by being injured and missing, there’s probably now a new appreciation for what he actually brings to the side.”

Engels’ performances have already attracted attention, with Nottingham Forest having three bids rejected in January, while Lazio are also interested in the Belgian.

He is set to enter the final two years of his contract and the Bhoys could consider offers if a significant bid arrives, with Eric Martel already identified as a midfield target for the summer window.

Engels is set to remain a key figure in Celtic’s title push, with O’Neill’s side sitting second on 70 points in the Scottish Premiership, just three points behind leaders Hearts as the race intensifies.