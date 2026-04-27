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Former boss Jim Duffy believes that Thelo Aasgaard and Andreas Skov Olsen have not proven capable of creating for Rangers in the absence of Mikey Moore.

Rangers’ hopes of winning the Scottish Premiership title were dented as they lost 3-2 to Motherwell on Sunday in a shock loss at Ibrox.

The Light Blues were down 2-0 in the 25th minute, before Youssef Chermiti pulled one back in the 51st minute and Nicolas Raskin equalised in the 70th minute, but just as the match was heading towards a draw, Emmanuel Longelo’s late strike ensured Rangers got nothing out of the game.

Following the defeat at Ibrox, the Gers slipped to third in the Scottish Premiership table and are facing a battle to win the title, though Danny Rohl has told the players and fans to keep believing.

Aasgaard started against Motherwell, while Moore came on at the break, but Skov Olsen was an unused substitute.

Moore has impressed with his performances for Rangers after an initial settling in period and Duffy considers him to be the Gers’ main creative force.

The former boss insists that both Aasgaard and Skov Olsen were signed to be providers, but neither have successfully stepped up to the plate.

Rangers star Assists Nicolas Raskin 7 Djeidi Gassama 6 James Tavernier 4 Jayden Meghoma 4 Thelo Aasgaard 3 Mohamed Diomande 3 Rangers’ assists this season

He questioned whether the issue lies with the club’s recruitment or simply the time needed for players to adapt, suggesting that some signings may still improve as they settle in.

Speaking on Clyde 1 Superscoreboard (1:22:24), he said: “Rangers did sign two creative two players, on paper, I am talking about Aasgaard and Skov Olsen.

“Those two players were brought in to be more creative and to add that extra creativity to Rangers, but neither of the two or any player has managed to contribute the way Mikey Moore has done.

“Whether it is down to the recruitment or whether it is down to the players need time again, because we have seen players improving over a period of time.

“Mikey Moore is definitely a creative force for Rangers and when he is missing there is nobody to pick up the gauntlet and saying ‘right I’ll carry the team forward’.”

There was significant expectation about Skov Olsen when he joined Rangers, with the Gers having chased the Danish international for several years.

Rohl defended him against criticism in February, insisting he sees something in Skov Olsen, but former top flight star Tam McManus declared the Dane should be up to speed.

They have been urged to give Skov Olsen more time, but time is something that is rapidly running out in the season.