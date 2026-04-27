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Tottenham Hotspur out-on-loan talent Will Lankshear has admitted that playing in the Championship has been ‘absolute blessing’ for him this season.

The Welwyn Garden City-born attacking talent kicked off his youth football with north London giants Arsenal, who he left in 2021.

Fellow London club Brentford, wanted to snap Lankhsear up back in 2022 when he was at Sheffield United, but Spurs paid £2m to sign him for their academy.

Back in 2024, the young striker made his debut for Spurs in the Europa League and has six senior appearances under his belt for the north Londoners.

Lankshear outlined the benefits of playing with the first team, but was loaned out to Championship side Oxford United last summer for regular game time.

The England Under-21 international has had an impressive loan spell at Oxford, whose relegation to League One has now been confirmed.

The 21-year-old hitman has scored 12 times and provided four assists in 46 games across all competitions, proving to be a key cog at the Yellows.

Season Position 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th 2020–21 7th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

Lankshear apologised to the Oxford fans that he could not do more to keep them safe, expressing his emotions at seeing Matt Bloomfield’s side go down.

“For me, I would say I’m sorry for not doing more”, the Spurs loanee said on BBC Radio Oxford after the U’s defeated Sheffield Wednesday at the weekend.

“But it’s such a beautiful club and it makes me emotional even talking about it.”

However, the 21-year-old stressed that it was an ‘absolute blessing’ for him to play in the Championship, and he promised to give his all against Millwall on Saturday, in the final game of the regular Championship campaign.

“Every time I step onto the pitch in the Championship, it’s an absolute blessing.

“I never believed I’d be here.

“I’ll go into the last game and give it my absolute all to see off the season”, he added.

One ex-Championship forward hailed the Tottenham talent’s maturity at the U’s and he will go back to Tottenham following a successful loan, even if it ended on a sour note.

If Tottenham cannot avoid relegation, Roberto De Zerbi could consider Lankshear to be an option given his experience of playing in the Championship this term.