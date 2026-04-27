Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough has praised Tottenham Hotspur talent George Abbott for his impact at Field Mill, insisting he impressed despite being repeatedly hampered by injury setbacks.

Abbott joined the Stags on loan in the winter window until the end of the season after spending the first half of the campaign with Wycombe Wanderers, with his parent club kept informed on his game-time management at Mansfield.

The 20-year-old Tottenham graduate has made eleven appearances under Clough, registering a goal and an assist, and has spoken of his satisfaction while stressing his aim of staying fit amid an injury-hit season.

Before the switch, the Chairboys had already seen his quality, with the defensive midfielder making 15 appearances in League One, also contributing a goal and an assist, and earning praise from a team-mate who lauded the Spurs academy product’s ability.

However, despite hopes of staying fit through to the end of the campaign, his season across both third-tier spells has been blighted by injury, with absences in November and January, and he is now set to miss the remainder of the campaign after a season-ending injury in early April.

Clough reflected on the youngster’s injury-ravaged year, contrasting it with the strong campaign he enjoyed at Notts County last season.

He also noted that Abbott arrived at Field Mill carrying a knock after earlier problems at Wycombe, but had initially begun to find his rhythm again before the latest setback brought his progress to a halt.

Team Year Points Birmingham City (C) 2024–25 111 Wolverhampton Wanderers (C) 2013–14 103 Charlton Athletic (C) 2011–12 101 Plymouth Argyle (C) 2022–23 101 Sheffield United (C) 2016–17 100 Top five most points total in League One;

(C) Champions

The 60-year-old described it as bad luck, adding that, nevertheless, the 20-year-old performed very well during his time under him.

Clough said at a press conference (4:07): “Yes, he’s had an injury-hit season, unusual in some ways because he had such a great season at Notts County last season.

“And then he went to Wycombe, a couple of injuries there, came to us injured but then seemed to just get going again, and then he’s had this setback.

“So it’s just bad luck for him, but I thought he did very, very well in the time he was with us.”

Last season, Abbott registered 44 appearances for Notts County, contributing seven assists and six goals, a return that drew praise from a former EFL star who tipped the youngster as one to keep an eye on.

Having already made his debut for Spurs three years ago, it remains to be seen whether he will be handed an opportunity to stake his claim in the first team during pre-season this summer.

Tottenham have placed their faith in Roberto De Zerbi in a bid to drag their season clear of danger, with the club still mired in the relegation zone and four games left to play, while Abbott’s future will be reviewed once their fate for next season is sealed.