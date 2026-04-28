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Birmingham City defender Alex Cochrane has described his return from injury as a ‘new lease of life’, after a frustrating spell on the sidelines.

The 26-year-old, who joined Blues from Hearts in 2024, was a regular presence in his debut campaign, enjoying life at St Andrew’s as Chris Davies’ side won League One.

But this season has been disrupted by recurring injury setbacks, limiting his game time, with the stoppages halting his momentum and restricting his ability to contribute consistently.

Following time away since January, Cochrane returned against Hull City on 18th April as a late substitute, with his side earning a point at the MKM Stadium, marking just his second appearance of the year.

He again came off the bench in Saturday’s 2-1 home win over Bristol City.

The left-back has managed just 23 appearances for Blues this season, contributing four assists and one goal despite the interruptions.

Cochrane acknowledged that injuries are part of the game, with his time on the sidelines allowing him to reflect on his spell at the club and return with renewed perspective.

Club Appearances Hearts 126 Birmingham City 77 Union SG 7 Brighton 2 Alex Cochrane’s appearances by club

The former Hearts man also noted that he is now feeling stronger physically, while making it clear that, with one game remaining this season, his focus has already begun to shift towards the next campaign.

Cochrane told Blues+ (6.03): “Obviously, it’s one of those things that happens in football, but like I said, I’ve had time to reflect on my time here, and it’s going to be a new lease of life as well.

“Now I’m feeling good, feeling better than before, but yes, obviously we’ve got one more game left of the season, and then I’ll be looking forward to next season starting as well.”

Birmingham brought in Kai Wagner from Philadelphia Union in the January window at left-back, with him featuring regularly during Cochrane’s absence, and team-mate Carlos Vicente has praised the German’s quality.

Next season is set to see strong competition for the left-back role at St Andrew’s between Wagner and Cochrane.

There will be pressure to be in the promotion mix, with Birmingham missing out on it this season.

There are questions over Davies’ position, but ex-striker Sam Parkin has suggested the players continue to back the Welsh manager despite uncertainty surrounding his future.