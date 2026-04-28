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Fiorentina are still weighing up the futures of Jack Harrison of Leeds United and Manor Solomon of Tottenham Hotspur, with the pair considered important for La Viola’s system, but concerns over inconsistency.

In January, the Tuscan club moved to bolster their wings amid a looming relegation battle, turning to England to bring in Harrison from Leeds and Solomon from Spurs on loan deals through to the end of the season.

The Spurs loanee had spent the first half of the campaign at Villarreal, where he made eleven appearances, scoring once but struggling to secure regular minutes.

He made an immediate impression after arriving, with it emerging in February that La Viola had already earmarked funds to make the move permanent following a run of nine straight league appearances and two goals.

However, a thigh injury ruled the 26-year-old out for the entirety of March, raising concerns within Fiorentina over triggering the €7m option to sign him permanently from Tottenham.

Leeds wide-man Harrison arrived after a forgettable first half of the season at Elland Road, where he saw limited minutes under Daniel Farke, but has settled quickly in Tuscany, embracing his new surroundings while making his mark on the pitch.

Under Paolo Vanoli, whom the 29-year-old has likened to Marcelo Bielsa, Harrison has racked up 19 appearances and four goal contributions, playing a key role in La Viola’s Conference League knockout run, which ended at the quarter-final stage against Crystal Palace.

Loanee On loan from Daniele Rugani Juventus Marco Brescianini Atalanta Jack Harrison Leeds United Manor Solomon Tottenham Hotspur Giovanni Fabbian Bologna Fiorentina’s loan stars

According to Italian daily La Nazione (via Firenzeviola), ‘doubts remain’ over whether to trigger the options to retain Harrison and Solomon, with inconsistent performances shaping Fiorentina’s current stance.

When the duo arrived in Florence, La Viola were mired in a relegation scrap, but a run of just one defeat in their last eleven league outings since early February has lifted them to 15th in the standings, a turnaround Solomon had predicted upon his arrival.

The two loanees have also earned praise from teammate Roberto Piccoli, who credited them with adding valuable depth to Fiorentina’s attacking ranks.

Fiorentina do consider the pair to be valuable when it comes to the systems they like to play, but that may not be enough to keep them.

Harrison remains under contract with Leeds United until 2028, with the Tuscan side holding a €6m option to secure him permanently, while the Israeli winger is also tied to Tottenham Hotspur until 2028.

With just four games remaining in the season, Fiorentina face a looming decision on whether to make their loan signings permanent, with the final call set to hinge on both financial considerations and on-pitch output.

Now sitting nine points clear of the drop and with their Serie A status all but secured, attention turns to the summer, where the futures of both attackers remain uncertain as alternative options are also explored.