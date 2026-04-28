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Aston Villa winger Tommi O’Reilly ‘is expected to have talks’ with both Oxford United and Portsmouth in the coming weeks, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The 22-year-old came through the ranks of Aston Villa’s youth system and has played for the likes of Real Union, Shrewsbury, MK Dons and Crewe Alexandra on loan to further boost his skills.

O’Reilly made his first-team debut in 2023 in the Conference League, which has been his only appearance for Aston Villa to date.

The English attacker has been on loan at League Two outfit Crewe Alexandra this season and has impressed under manager Lee Bell.

This term, O’Reilly has notched up seven goals and provided 14 assists in 49 appearances across all competitions, and he is still working on his fitness to keep himself in top shape, despite playing so many games this term.

Following his impressive season with the Alex, O’Reilly has garnered interest from Oxford United and Portsmouth.

He is expected to speak to both clubs over the coming weeks as he plots the next step in his career.

Oxford United have been relegated into League One this season, while Portsmouth retained their Championship status, and moving to either side would represent a step up in level for O’Reilly.

Club Years Aston Villa 2023- Real Union (loan) 2024 Shrewsbury Town (loan) 2024-2025 MK Dons (loan) 2025 Crewe Alexandra (loan) 2025- Tommi O’Reilly’s career history

It is unclear whether the move would be in the shape of another loan or whether Aston Villa would cash in on the 22-year-old.

O’Reilly can play in a variety of positions in midfield, along with out wide, and is set to play his final game for Crewe this weekend when they take on Cambridge United.

The 22-year-old has gained considerable experience in League Two as he was on loan at MK Dons in the second half of last season, along with his fellow Villa youth academy team-mate, Travis Patterson, who revealed O’Reilly’s role in his loan move to the Dons.

Portsmouth will hope to have the edge in the battle for the winger, due to their Championship status, but O’Reilly is likely to put a big emphasis on playing time.

He has played in League One before, with a loan stint at Shrewsbury Town, meaning the Championship could be hugely tempting.

Both Portsmouth and Oxford United will be hoping that O’Reilly avoids injury in Crewe’s last game of the season, as he bids farewell to Gresty Road.

O’Reilly’s contract at Aston Villa runs through until the end of 2028.