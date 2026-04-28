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Besiktas are ready to hold talks with the entourage of Wolves defender Yerson Mosquera, who it is claimed has ‘no chance’ of staying at the Old Gold beyond the summer.

The Colombian central defender began his youth career in his homeland with Atletico Nacional, where he made 26 appearances.

Wolves identified Mosquera’s potential early doors and signed him from the Colombian outfit five years ago on a permanent move, but he did not make his Premier League debut until 17th August, 2024.

He played a season on loan at Major League outfit FC Cincinnati and had a spell at La Liga club Villarreal.

Mosquera scored three goals and assisted once in 18 games for the Yellow Submarine, where he expressed his desire to continue beyond the loan spell in the second half of the 2023/24 campaign.

He suffered a season-ending injury last season, but has been a first-team fixture for an already-relegated Wolves side.

The Colombia defender has been a part of a backline that conceded 62 goals in only 34 Premier League games this term and are heading down to the Championship.

Club played for Atletico Nacional Wolves FC Cincinnati Villarreal Clubs Yerson Mosquera has played for

Now a summer move could well be on the agenda.

According to Turkish outlet Fanatik, Turkish giants Besiktas are looking to add to their centre-back options and are ready to hold talks with the entourage of the Wolves centre-back.

It has been suggested that the 24-year-old Colombian has ‘no chance’ of staying at Molineux in the wake of the Old Gold’s relegation.

Mosquera earns €2m at the Old Gold yearly and Besiktas are ready to match his current salary, it has also been claimed.

A host of clubs are keen on the 24-year-old central defender, who is expected to listen to all offers as he has no intention of playing in the Championship.

The Black Eagles signed Emmanuel Agbadou from Wolves in the winter transfer window and are now looking to reunite him with his former Old Gold team-mate.

Whether the Colombia central defender is keen on making a move to Turkey in the summer transfer window remains to be seen.

Mosquera’s current deal runs until 2030 at the Old Gold, who will look to ensure they get a good price for the 24-year-old’s potential departure.