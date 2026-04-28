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West Ham United striker Niclas Fullkrug could move to the MLS this summer as the Hammers consider several potential options for the out-of-favour German.

Fullkrug joined West Ham in 2024 following an impressive spell in Germany, where he starred across multiple clubs, with the Hammers paying significantly less than the widely reported £27m fee to secure his services.

However, his time in England has been hampered by injuries and inconsistency, limiting his overall impact in the Premier League.

Fullkrug admitted early on that he needed time to settle, but it appears West Ham have largely given up on him.

He has made 29 appearances for the Hammers, registering just five goal involvements and is on loan at AC Milan.

During the January window, both the club and the striker explored options for a move, with interest arriving from Bundesliga, though he ultimately opted for a switch to AC Milan on loan in a bid to revive his career.

But the German forward has continued to struggle for rhythm in Italy, managing just one goal in 17 appearances, and despite an option to buy being included, AC Milan are unlikely to pursue a permanent deal based on his displays.

The 33-year-old remains under contract at the London Stadium until 2028, but West Ham have already strengthened their forward line with the arrivals of Taty Castellanos and Pablo.

Club played for Werder Bremen Greuther Furth Nurnberg Hannover Borussia Dortmund West Ham United AC Milan Clubs Niclas Fullkrug has played for

Fullkrug looks likely to move again in the summer and, according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, ‘a move to the MLS is also being discussed’ as an option for the striker.

At the same time, Wolfsburg are considering a move to bring Fullkrug back to Germany, where he previously thrived and which could represent the safest route to rediscovering his form.

Meanwhile, the Hammers are keeping all possibilities open, including the option of terminating his contract.

That would require an agreement with Fullkrug and could mean a substantial payoff.

There has already been interest from 2. Bundesliga side Schalke, who are closing in on a return to the top flight in Germany.

One misfiring German striker swapped Europe for the MLS at the start of the year, with Timo Werner joining San Jose Earthquakes.

For Fullkrug though, a move to the MLS will be one he will want to carefully consider as it would take him out of the European spotlight and potentially damage his Germany ambitions.